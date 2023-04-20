Business Maverick

Business Maverick

SpaceX’s Starship Rocket Explodes Shortly After Liftoff

SpaceX’s Starship Rocket Explodes Shortly After Liftoff
A rainbow arcs behind SpaceX's stacked Starship vehicle at the company's Starbase facility in South Texas. SpaceX posted this photo on Twitter on April 11, 2023. (Image credit: SpaceX via Twitter)
By Bloomberg
20 Apr 2023
0

SpaceX attempted to send its Starship system into space on Thursday, with the massive rocket exploding shortly after liftoff.

The mishap potentially complicates Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s goal to send humans back to the moon and to deep-space destinations including Mars. Thursday’s test was a crucial one for Starship, the largest rocket ever built, and meant to show that the vehicle could reach space and complete a partial orbit of Earth.

The explosion occurred just under four minutes after Starship lifted off from the company’s facility in Boca Chica, Texas, early morning on Thursday. The rocket failed to separate from its Super Heavy booster, causing a “rapid unscheduled disassembly,” according to SpaceX.

The company hasn’t released more information about what caused the mishap. Shortly after the explosion, Musk tweeted that the next test launch would take place “in a few months.”

Starship was conceived to bring people — including NASA astronauts — and cargo such as satellites into Earth’s orbit and beyond. The rocket is more powerful than any previous crewed spacecraft and taller than the Saturn V, which took humans to the moon. The launch vehicle system also had been designed to be fully reusable, which SpaceX promises will reduce costs.

The company, formally Space Exploration Technologies Corp., suggested on the livestream that the attempt may still provide valuable information, and that simply blasting off could be considered a success. Musk had also sought to temper expectations earlier in the week.

“I would like to just set expectations,” Musk said during an audio discussion on Twitter on April 16. “We get far enough away from the launchpad before something goes wrong, then I think I would consider that to be a success. Just don’t blow up the launchpad.”

The attempt Thursday came after a few stops and starts. SpaceX had originally planned to launch the uncrewed test mission April 17 before calling it off about 10 minutes before the scheduled takeoff due to a frozen pressure valve on the rocket.

Musk has long been obsessed with April 20 — also known as 4/20, commonly associated with smoking marijuana — and seemingly willed the launch date into existence. When the launch was originally set for April 17, Musk tweeted that he had “a feeling it might get delayed 3 days…” And in a reply to a meme illustrating the possibility of Starship launching on April 20th, Musk wrote that it was “Fate.”

The rocket lifted off from the Starbase facility at approximately 8:33 a.m. local time on Thursday, and climbed to a peak altitude of 39 kilometers (24 miles) over the Gulf of Mexico, not far from Boca Chica. There, some mishap occurred, apparently during the moment when stage separation was planned, causing the vehicle to move off course, the company said. At roughly four minutes, the Starship launch system exploded at 29 kilometers.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Schumacher family planning legal action over fake Die Aktuelle AI ‘interview’
Maverick News

Schumacher family planning legal action over fake Die Aktuelle AI ‘interview’
Blood diamonds, billions, art and South Africa — inside a Hezbollah money laundering gang
Maverick News

Blood diamonds, billions, art and South Africa — inside a Hezbollah money laundering gang
The Invisible Matrix — secrets of Zuma’s rogue SSA spies resurface in evidence at hearing
Maverick News

The Invisible Matrix — secrets of Zuma’s rogue SSA spies resurface in evidence at hearing
‘I would rather die than go to Lindela’ – refugees speak out after high court sends them to repatriation centre
Maverick News

‘I would rather die than go to Lindela’ – refugees speak out after high court sends them to repatriation centre
‘Bullets on our doorstep’ – South Africans trapped in Sudan describe ‘unreal, surreal time’ as they wait for rescue
Maverick News

‘Bullets on our doorstep’ – South Africans trapped in Sudan describe ‘unreal, surreal time’ as they wait for rescue

TOP READS IN SECTION

Shedding some light on Eskom’s eight stages of grief and pain
Maverick News

Shedding some light on Eskom’s eight stages of grief and pain
Capitec CEO warns consumers to live within their means as credit impairments climb by 80%
Maverick News

Capitec CEO warns consumers to live within their means as credit impairments climb by 80%
'South Africa needs a democratic reset to deliver freedom and justice'
Maverick News

'South Africa needs a democratic reset to deliver freedom and justice'
Patricia De Lille has acted with unusual speed and integrity over Spurs matter — but please, Minister, don’t stop there
Maverick News

Patricia De Lille has acted with unusual speed and integrity over Spurs matter — but please, Minister, don’t stop there
Waiting for Godot — key draft law approved by Cabinet in limbo amid Stage 6(8) rolling blackouts
Maverick News

Waiting for Godot — key draft law approved by Cabinet in limbo amid Stage 6(8) rolling blackouts

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.