Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Ohio police break up protest over no indictment in Jayland Walker killing

Ohio police break up protest over no indictment in Jayland Walker killing
epa10056242 People march, during a protest for Jayland Walker, a black man killed by police officers in Akron, Ohio, and in protest of racist policing in New York, New York, USA, 06 July 2022. On 27 June 2022, Akron police officers shot Walker at least 60 times during a foot chase following an attempted traffic stop and car chase. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL
By Reuters
20 Apr 2023
0

April 19 (Reuters) - Police in Ohio broke up a protest by more than 100 people who were marching on Wednesday over a grand jury's decision to not indict officers who fatally shot an unarmed black man last year.

Police used what appeared to be chemical spray and other non-lethal weapons to disperse the crowd. The mayor’s office wrote on social media that police broke up the protest after it had been declared an “unlawful assembly.” It was not known if any arrests were made.

Neither Akron police nor the mayor’s office immediately responded to requests for comment about Wednesday’s protest.

The protesters were venting anger over a grand jury’s decision on Monday not to indict eight Akron police officers who shot Jayland Walker 46 times last June.

The killing of Walker, 25, happened after police tried to carry out a traffic stop on him, but he led officers on a car chase through a residential area. Investigators have said that as he was driving, Walker fired at least one shot from a gun at police.

Walker eventually fled his car on foot – but left his gun in the car, investigators have said.

Police pursuing Walker on foot opened fire on him after mistakenly thinking he had reached into his waistband for his weapon.

The Walker family’s legal team derided the grand jury’s decision and said they would file a civil lawsuit against the city in June.

Walker’s death followed a spate of law enforcement killings of Black people in the U.S. that have triggered protests against racial injustice and police brutality, including the 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

(Reporting by Brad Brooks in Lubbock, Texas; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Shedding some light on Eskom’s eight stages of grief and pain
Maverick News

Shedding some light on Eskom’s eight stages of grief and pain
‘I would rather die than go to Lindela’ – refugees speak out after high court sends them to repatriation centre
Maverick News

‘I would rather die than go to Lindela’ – refugees speak out after high court sends them to repatriation centre
SIU awaits presidential proclamation to investigate National Skills Fund and missing R5bn
Maverick News

SIU awaits presidential proclamation to investigate National Skills Fund and missing R5bn
Gauteng’s R216m budget cut will strip thousands of vulnerable people of critical services - researcher
South Africa

Gauteng’s R216m budget cut will strip thousands of vulnerable people of critical services – researcher
André de Ruyter to appear before Parliament next week to testify on his claims of corruption at Eskom
Maverick News

André de Ruyter to appear before Parliament next week to testify on his claims of corruption at Eskom

TOP READS IN SECTION

Fox to pay $787m to settle election suit, Dominion says
Newsdeck

Fox to pay $787m to settle election suit, Dominion says
I have a picture for you! 8 April - 14 April 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 8 April – 14 April 2023
Confusion in Sudan as fighters seem undeterred by *ceasefire
Newsdeck

Confusion in Sudan as fighters seem undeterred by *ceasefire
Sudan's warring generals agree 24-hour ceasefire after U.S. pressure
Newsdeck

Sudan's warring generals agree 24-hour ceasefire after U.S. pressure
'French Spiderman' climbs Paris skyscraper as protest against pension law
Newsdeck

'French Spiderman' climbs Paris skyscraper as protest against pension law

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.