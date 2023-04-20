Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Italy narrows asylum rights in new clampdown on immigration

Italy narrows asylum rights in new clampdown on immigration
Some of the 600 migrants rescued on a trawler some 100 miles of the coast of Sicily arrive in the port of Catania, Italy, 12 April 2023. The vessel was escorted by the 'Nave Peluso' of the Coast Guard on the same day after over 200 people rescued at sea also landed in Catania and Messina on two other Coast Guard vessels. The Italian government on 11 April called a state of emergency on all the national territory following the exceptional rise in migrant flows across the Mediterranean. EPA-EFE/ORIETTA SCARDINO
By Reuters
20 Apr 2023
0

Italy's nationalist government approved a bill in the upper house of parliament on Thursday that aims to reduce the number of migrants who can claim some form of asylum and curb integration efforts.

Italy‘s nationalist government approved a bill in the upper house of parliament on Thursday that aims to reduce the number of migrants who can claim some form of asylum and curb integration efforts.

The bill, which still needs the approval of the lower house to become law, was drawn up after a shipwreck off southern Italy in February that killed more than 90 migrants.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said the legislation, which includes tougher jail terms for human smugglers, is intended to dissuade people from putting their trust in traffickers and trying to reach Italy illegally.

Critics say the bill is repressive and will do nothing to halt the flow of migrants seeking a better life in Europe, but will instead force ever more newcomers into illegality.

Among the most contested measures is a decision to eliminate “special protection” residency permits that authorities can offer migrants who don’t qualify for asylum, but who face humanitarian risks back home, or have family ties in Italy.

The government said the system was being abused, noting that in 2022 authorities had handed out 10,506 special protection permits against 7,494 permits offering refugee status and 7,039 that granted a separate form of international protection.

The bill also halts state-funded Italian language courses and eliminates legal advice services for migrants hosted in official reception centres.

Italy has seen a recent surge in arrivals by boat migrants, with 34,715 people reaching the country from Jan. 1- April 19, against 8,669 in the same period last year, alarming Meloni, who took office in 2022 promising to reduce migrant flows.

Earlier this week, Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida said Italians were at risk of “ethnic replacement”, drawing criticism from centre-left parties who accused him of promoting white supremacy – a charge he has rejected.

Opposition senators urged the government to do more to help migrants be absorbed into the workplace, saying Italy needed hundreds of thousands of new workers as the population declines.

“Why if you are enemies of illegal immigration are you doing all you can to push people into illegality,” said Ivan Scalfarotto, a senator with the centrist Italia Viva party.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Was he snubbed? Ramaphosa fails to crack the nod for G7 summit in Japan
Maverick News

Was he snubbed? Ramaphosa fails to crack the nod for G7 summit in Japan
Shedding some light on Eskom’s eight stages of grief and pain
Maverick News

Shedding some light on Eskom’s eight stages of grief and pain
‘I would rather die than go to Lindela’ – refugees speak out after high court sends them to repatriation centre
Maverick News

‘I would rather die than go to Lindela’ – refugees speak out after high court sends them to repatriation centre
The Invisible Matrix — secrets of Zuma’s rogue SSA spies resurface in evidence at hearing
Maverick News

The Invisible Matrix — secrets of Zuma’s rogue SSA spies resurface in evidence at hearing
‘They treat you like an animal’ – how British farms run on exploitation
Maverick News

‘They treat you like an animal’ – how British farms run on exploitation

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 8 April - 14 April 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 8 April – 14 April 2023
Fox to pay $787m to settle election suit, Dominion says
Newsdeck

Fox to pay $787m to settle election suit, Dominion says
Ukraine latest: US will provide $325m more in weapons
Newsdeck

Ukraine latest: US will provide $325m more in weapons
Confusion in Sudan as fighters seem undeterred by *ceasefire
Newsdeck

Confusion in Sudan as fighters seem undeterred by *ceasefire
Ohio police break up protest over no indictment in Jayland Walker killing
Newsdeck

Ohio police break up protest over no indictment in Jayland Walker killing

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.