Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Hedge fund that gained 523% on China property bonds is selling

Hedge fund that gained 523% on China property bonds is selling
Residential buildings in the Kangcheng neighbourhood of Shanghai, China, on Monday, 1 August 2022. (Photo: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
20 Apr 2023
0

One of China’s best-performing hedge funds has exited a lucrative wager on property bonds, joining several peers in unwinding bets on the nation’s economic recovery.

Shanghai Bull Asset Management is concerned about the sector’s debt burden and has sold all its CIFI Holdings Group bonds after purchases of those beaten down assets helped spur a 523% increase in its distressed-debt strategy in 2022. Shanghai Silver Leaf Investment, which booked a 136% gain last year using interest-rate swaps, has dumped almost its entire portfolio of homebuilder bonds it scooped up late last year in a high-yield strategy when policy easing boosted prices. 

The prevalence of caution from top-performing fund managers comes despite early signs of stabilisation in property, a key industry that policymakers are trying to support to revive the economy. The liquidity crunch among Chinese developers fueled record defaults last year in an industry that’s been a vital engine of growth. 

“An industry-wide recovery won’t happen any time soon,” said Bull Asset chief investment officer Shi Yafei, who helps oversee more than 1 billion yuan ($146 million). “For the rest of the year, less strong developers will still run into problems, and even some relatively high-quality companies could also face liquidity issues.”

Developer bonds have stabilized after the surge at the end of last year. Meanwhile, a rebound in consumer spending and industrial output in the first quarter of 2023 are adding to optimism a recovery could be sustained, along with rising home sales.

The remainder of 2023 will be a harder environment to generate industry-beating returns as structural distortions in the bond market that fueled a surge in yields last year disappear, according to Zhang Mudong, who helps manage a macro strategy at Silver Leaf. The reopening optimism triggered declines in bond prices and prompted investors in wealth management products and funds to redeem, fueling further drops that drove up yields.

“The market will be tougher this year as there will hardly be such opportunities again,” he said in an interview.  

Marine Capital, which topped multi-strategy funds with a 101% gain last year betting on apple futures, is looking at opportunities to short related commodities like coke and coking coal as demand in the economy wanes later this year. While improving sentiment toward real estate could boost prices for iron ore and glass futures in the first half, external demand may then weaken as the US is likely to join Europe in a recession, adding pressure on some commodities with already-high prices, he said.

‘Not hopeful’ 

With the global economy facing recession risks, “we’re not hopeful that China’s economy can thrive on its own,” said Zhang Yang, a vice president for investor relations at Marine Capital, which manages about 1.5 billion yuan.

Other hedge funds are more bullish on property stocks. Shanghai Banxia Investment Management Centre said that developers which didn’t default are poised to see an expansion in market share and wider margins, which could boost some firms’ stock prices by as much as 10 times from current levels. The optimism was maintained even after the fund lost 2.6% in March as other investors used the recovery in home sales to take profit, causing broad declines in property stocks.

“We’re almost certain that this is a once-in-a-decade opportunity, with the reaction in share prices being just a matter of time,” Banxia said in a recent letter to customers.

Last year’s return at Marine Capital’s Mingrui Dream multi-strategy product, which manages about 150 million yuan, was mainly driven by bets in November that the reopening of the economy would push up apple futures prices. The revival optimism helped drive Silver Leaf’s Derivatives Hedging No 3, which manages about 30 million yuan, book a 136% return, topping rankings for macro funds tracked by Shanghai Suntime Information Technology Co.

Bull Asset’s performance was also driven in part by a return of more than 250% from positions in Tsinghua Unigroup bonds. They were bought near the lows of 2021 and paid off last year when the debts were repaid following a restructuring, Shi said.

There will still be opportunities this year, but it will be a greater test of investors’ ability to evaluate assets and prices, Shi said, adding that Bull Asset bought more Logan Group bonds after they resumed trading last month as the Hong Kong-listed developer’s additional credit enhancements bolstered its repayment prospects.

Homebuilders with large exposure in small cities may still struggle to repay their bonds, and low-quality housing projects like those in regions near Beijing may take “100 years” to sell, he said.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Shedding some light on Eskom’s eight stages of grief and pain
Maverick News

Shedding some light on Eskom’s eight stages of grief and pain
‘I would rather die than go to Lindela’ – refugees speak out after high court sends them to repatriation centre
Maverick News

‘I would rather die than go to Lindela’ – refugees speak out after high court sends them to repatriation centre
SIU awaits presidential proclamation to investigate National Skills Fund and missing R5bn
Maverick News

SIU awaits presidential proclamation to investigate National Skills Fund and missing R5bn
Gauteng’s R216m budget cut will strip thousands of vulnerable people of critical services - researcher
South Africa

Gauteng’s R216m budget cut will strip thousands of vulnerable people of critical services – researcher
André de Ruyter to appear before Parliament next week to testify on his claims of corruption at Eskom
Maverick News

André de Ruyter to appear before Parliament next week to testify on his claims of corruption at Eskom

TOP READS IN SECTION

Capitec CEO warns consumers to live within their means as credit impairments climb by 80%
Maverick News

Capitec CEO warns consumers to live within their means as credit impairments climb by 80%
Shedding some light on Eskom’s eight stages of grief and pain
Maverick News

Shedding some light on Eskom’s eight stages of grief and pain
'South Africa needs a democratic reset to deliver freedom and justice'
Maverick News

'South Africa needs a democratic reset to deliver freedom and justice'
Shoprite banks on winning over 18 million Sassa beneficiaries as SA Post Office faces collapse
Maverick News

Shoprite banks on winning over 18 million Sassa beneficiaries as SA Post Office faces collapse
FSCA regulatory report could be a movie — fictitious policies, exam fraud plots and R100-million in fines
Maverick News

FSCA regulatory report could be a movie — fictitious policies, exam fraud plots and R100-million in fines

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.