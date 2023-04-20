Business Maverick

Business Maverick

BuzzFeed Shutters News Operation, Will Cut About 180 Employees

BuzzFeed Shutters News Operation, Will Cut About 180 Employees
The BuzzFeed News website in 2021. Photographer: Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
20 Apr 2023
0

BuzzFeed Inc. is shutting down its news operation as part of a retrenchment that will result in pink slips for about 180 employees.

Both Chief Operating Officer Christian Baesler and Chief Revenue Officer Edgar Hernandez are leaving as part of the cutbacks, Chief Executive Officer Jonah Peretti said Thursday in a memo to staff.

“We are moving forward only with parts of the business that have demonstrated their ability to add to the bottom line,” Peretti said in the memo. “That means we will no longer be supporting BuzzFeed News as a standalone organization.”

Once a growing online source of news and information, BuzzFeed has stalled in recent months, with advertisers pulling back and revenue in decline. Despite numerous job cuts, the company has been unable to sustain a profit.

BuzzFeed will focus its news operations on HuffPost, which was acquired in 2020 and is profitable, and continue to operate its namesake website, along with the youth-oriented media business Complex, Tasty and First We Feast.

Marcela Martin, BuzzFeed’s president, will take over the responsibilities of chief revenue officer. The company will be offering roles elsewhere in the organization to a number of BuzzFeed News employees.

Shares of BuzzFeed lost 16% to 79 cents in New York trading. The company went public at $10 a share in January 2021. Comcast Corp., a major investor, reported in February that its stake in the company had fallen to 16%.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Schumacher family planning legal action over fake Die Aktuelle AI ‘interview’
Maverick News

Schumacher family planning legal action over fake Die Aktuelle AI ‘interview’
Blood diamonds, billions, art and South Africa — inside a Hezbollah money laundering gang
Maverick News

Blood diamonds, billions, art and South Africa — inside a Hezbollah money laundering gang
The Invisible Matrix — secrets of Zuma’s rogue SSA spies resurface in evidence at hearing
Maverick News

The Invisible Matrix — secrets of Zuma’s rogue SSA spies resurface in evidence at hearing
‘I would rather die than go to Lindela’ – refugees speak out after high court sends them to repatriation centre
Maverick News

‘I would rather die than go to Lindela’ – refugees speak out after high court sends them to repatriation centre
‘Bullets on our doorstep’ – South Africans trapped in Sudan describe ‘unreal, surreal time’ as they wait for rescue
Maverick News

‘Bullets on our doorstep’ – South Africans trapped in Sudan describe ‘unreal, surreal time’ as they wait for rescue

TOP READS IN SECTION

Shedding some light on Eskom’s eight stages of grief and pain
Maverick News

Shedding some light on Eskom’s eight stages of grief and pain
Capitec CEO warns consumers to live within their means as credit impairments climb by 80%
Maverick News

Capitec CEO warns consumers to live within their means as credit impairments climb by 80%
'South Africa needs a democratic reset to deliver freedom and justice'
Maverick News

'South Africa needs a democratic reset to deliver freedom and justice'
Patricia De Lille has acted with unusual speed and integrity over Spurs matter — but please, Minister, don’t stop there
Maverick News

Patricia De Lille has acted with unusual speed and integrity over Spurs matter — but please, Minister, don’t stop there
Waiting for Godot — key draft law approved by Cabinet in limbo amid Stage 6(8) rolling blackouts
Maverick News

Waiting for Godot — key draft law approved by Cabinet in limbo amid Stage 6(8) rolling blackouts

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.