Asian shares, US futures fall on rates, earnings: markets wrap

Asian shares, US futures fall on rates, earnings: markets wrap
An electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. The world's central banks must keep raising interest rates to fight soaring and pervasive inflation, even as the global economy sinks into a significant slowdown, the OECD said. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
20 Apr 2023
Shares in Asia were broadly lower and US equity futures fell as investors parsed mixed corporate earnings and signs of a robust US economy that support forecasts for higher interest rates.

A region-wide index of Asian stocks edged lower for a second day as benchmarks in Australia and South Korea fell, while Japanese stocks were flat and Chinese shares fluctuated.

The Federal Reserve’s monthly Beige Book survey released on Wednesday showed the US economy was “little changed” despite some signs of slowing. Fed Bank of New York president John Williams said the recent trend of slowing inflation continues but that price gains remain too high. Trader bets continue to lean towards a rate hike next month. 

The yield on the policy-sensitive two-year Treasury was steady in Asia after rising five basis points to the highest level in a month.

New Zealand’s bond yields fell along with the currency after inflation data came in softer than anticipated. Australia’s 10-year yield was flat after the government released a review of the central bank.

The drop for US equity futures followed a flat day in New York trading. The CBOE VIX index of volatility to the lowest since 2021. A Bank of America global measure of volatility spanning stocks, rates, currencies and commodities sits at the lowest level since early 2022.

First-quarter US earnings were mixed. Tesla missed profit expectations while International Business Machines and Morgan Stanley beat forecasts. 

“A recession doesn’t necessarily mean companies have to lose money,” Erin Gibbs, chief investment officer for Main Street Asset Management, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “Companies that have very strong free cash flows that don’t have to go to the banks and get new loans are the ones that tend to do well.”

In Asia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing earnings will be in focus. Analysts expect the chip giant to post weak results and will focus on full-year revenue guidance.

Bank of Japan officials are reportedly wary of tweaking or scrapping the yield curve control program when the central bank meets next week following the banking issues in the US and Europe. The yen weakened.

Banks in China kept loan prime rates unchanged after the People’s Bank of China stayed put. An independent review of Australia’s central bank recommended setting up an expert policy board and fewer meetings followed by press conferences.

Elsewhere in markets, the dollar was steady, Bitcoin dropped below $30,000. Oil fell while gold was steady after a decline on Wednesday pushed the precious metal below $2,000 an ounce. BM/DM

Shedding some light on Eskom's eight stages of grief and pain
Shedding some light on Eskom's eight stages of grief and pain
'I would rather die than go to Lindela' – refugees speak out after high court sends them to repatriation centre
'I would rather die than go to Lindela' – refugees speak out after high court sends them to repatriation centre
SIU awaits presidential proclamation to investigate National Skills Fund and missing R5bn
SIU awaits presidential proclamation to investigate National Skills Fund and missing R5bn
Gauteng's R216m budget cut will strip thousands of vulnerable people of critical services - researcher
Gauteng's R216m budget cut will strip thousands of vulnerable people of critical services – researcher
André de Ruyter to appear before Parliament next week to testify on his claims of corruption at Eskom
André de Ruyter to appear before Parliament next week to testify on his claims of corruption at Eskom

Capitec CEO warns consumers to live within their means as credit impairments climb by 80%
Capitec CEO warns consumers to live within their means as credit impairments climb by 80%
Shedding some light on Eskom's eight stages of grief and pain
Shedding some light on Eskom's eight stages of grief and pain
'South Africa needs a democratic reset to deliver freedom and justice'
'South Africa needs a democratic reset to deliver freedom and justice'
Shoprite banks on winning over 18 million Sassa beneficiaries as SA Post Office faces collapse
Shoprite banks on winning over 18 million Sassa beneficiaries as SA Post Office faces collapse
FSCA regulatory report could be a movie — fictitious policies, exam fraud plots and R100-million in fines
FSCA regulatory report could be a movie — fictitious policies, exam fraud plots and R100-million in fines

