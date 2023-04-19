Newsdeck

PENSION REFORM

‘French Spiderman’ climbs Paris skyscraper as protest against pension law

‘French Spiderman’ climbs Paris skyscraper as protest against pension law
Thousands of people take part in a new demonstration day against the government's pension reform in Paris, France, 13 April 2023. The 'sages', members of the Constitutional Council, are due to deliver their verdict on 14 April concerning the examination of the text of the pension reform, almost one month after the country's Prime Minister announced the use of article 49.3 of the French Constitution to have the text of the controversial bill to be definitively adopted without a vote. The reform would raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
By Reuters
19 Apr 2023
0

A free climber known as the "French Spiderman" scaled a 38-storey skyscraper in Paris on Wednesday to demonstrate his support for protesters angry about a pension law that will delay the age at which people can retire in France.

lain Robert, 60, climbs without a harness, using only his bare hands and a pair of climbing shoes.

“I’m here to show my support for those who oppose the pension reform,” he told Reuters before starting his ascent of the 150-metre (492 foot) skyscrapper in Paris’ La Defense business district.

“I’m here to tell (President) Emmanuel Macron to come back down to earth … by climbing with no safety net.”

Robert said the pension reform, which Macron signed into law at the weekend after months of street protests, meant that, combined with a loss of income due to the COVID pandemic, he would have to keep on working, and climbing, for longer.

Under the reform, the French retirement age will gradually rise to 64 from 62.

Robert has scaled more than 150 towering structures worldwide, including Dubai’s Burj Khalifa – the world’s tallest building – the Eiffel Tower, and San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge.

(Reporting by Noemie Olive and Clotaire Achi; Writing by Ingrid MelanderEditing by Gareth Jones)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘Kangaroo court’ — Muted Mkhwebane in a flap over impeachment inquiry
Maverick News

‘Kangaroo court’ — Muted Mkhwebane in a flap over impeachment inquiry
MIA: Soon Ramaphosa will have to demonstrate willingness and strength to lead South Africa - or else
South Africa

MIA: Soon Ramaphosa will have to demonstrate willingness and strength to lead South Africa – or else
André de Ruyter to appear before Parliament next week to testify on his claims of corruption at Eskom
Maverick News

André de Ruyter to appear before Parliament next week to testify on his claims of corruption at Eskom
SIU awaits presidential proclamation to investigate National Skills Fund and missing R5bn
Maverick News

SIU awaits presidential proclamation to investigate National Skills Fund and missing R5bn
Seven officials suspended for alleged supply chain corruption after explosion at Nelson Mandela Bay substation
Maverick News

Seven officials suspended for alleged supply chain corruption after explosion at Nelson Mandela Bay substation

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 8 April - 14 April 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 8 April – 14 April 2023
Fox to pay $787m to settle election suit, Dominion says
Newsdeck

Fox to pay $787m to settle election suit, Dominion says
Sudan rival forces battle in capital as UN sees little prospect for mediation now
Newsdeck

Sudan rival forces battle in capital as UN sees little prospect for mediation now
SpaceX plans Starship launch April 20 in second lift-off try
Newsdeck

SpaceX plans Starship launch April 20 in second lift-off try
Confusion in Sudan as fighters seem undeterred by *ceasefire
Newsdeck

Confusion in Sudan as fighters seem undeterred by *ceasefire

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.