Thousands of people take part in a new demonstration day against the government's pension reform in Paris, France, 13 April 2023. The 'sages', members of the Constitutional Council, are due to deliver their verdict on 14 April concerning the examination of the text of the pension reform, almost one month after the country's Prime Minister announced the use of article 49.3 of the French Constitution to have the text of the controversial bill to be definitively adopted without a vote. The reform would raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

lain Robert, 60, climbs without a harness, using only his bare hands and a pair of climbing shoes.

“I’m here to show my support for those who oppose the pension reform,” he told Reuters before starting his ascent of the 150-metre (492 foot) skyscrapper in Paris’ La Defense business district.

“I’m here to tell (President) Emmanuel Macron to come back down to earth … by climbing with no safety net.”

Robert said the pension reform, which Macron signed into law at the weekend after months of street protests, meant that, combined with a loss of income due to the COVID pandemic, he would have to keep on working, and climbing, for longer.

Under the reform, the French retirement age will gradually rise to 64 from 62.

Robert has scaled more than 150 towering structures worldwide, including Dubai’s Burj Khalifa – the world’s tallest building – the Eiffel Tower, and San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge.

