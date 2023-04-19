PENSION REFORM
‘French Spiderman’ climbs Paris skyscraper as protest against pension law
A free climber known as the "French Spiderman" scaled a 38-storey skyscraper in Paris on Wednesday to demonstrate his support for protesters angry about a pension law that will delay the age at which people can retire in France.
lain Robert, 60, climbs without a harness, using only his bare hands and a pair of climbing shoes.
“I’m here to show my support for those who oppose the pension reform,” he told Reuters before starting his ascent of the 150-metre (492 foot) skyscrapper in Paris’ La Defense business district.
“I’m here to tell (President) Emmanuel Macron to come back down to earth … by climbing with no safety net.”
Robert said the pension reform, which Macron signed into law at the weekend after months of street protests, meant that, combined with a loss of income due to the COVID pandemic, he would have to keep on working, and climbing, for longer.
Under the reform, the French retirement age will gradually rise to 64 from 62.
Robert has scaled more than 150 towering structures worldwide, including Dubai’s Burj Khalifa – the world’s tallest building – the Eiffel Tower, and San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge.
(Reporting by Noemie Olive and Clotaire Achi; Writing by Ingrid MelanderEditing by Gareth Jones)
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet