Newsdeck

Evan Gershkovich

Russian court rejects US reporter Gershkovich’s detention appeal

Russian court rejects US reporter Gershkovich’s detention appeal
WSJ correspondent Evan Gershkovich (L) and U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Marie Tracy (R) attend a court hearing of the Moscow City Court where they consider the demand of his defence to cancel his arrest, in Moscow, Russia, 18 April 2023. Evan Gershkovich is a US journalist at The Wall Street Journal covering Russia. He was detained in Yekaterinburg on 29 March. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed that on the instructions of the American authorities, the journalist collected information constituting a state secret about one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex. He is charged under Article 276 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation - Espionage, which provides for imprisonment of up to 20 years. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
By Reuters
18 Apr 2023
0

MOSCOW, April 18 (Reuters) - A Moscow court on Tuesday rejected an appeal from U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich to be freed from pre-trial detention, meaning he will stay in a former KGB prison until at least May 29 while a spying case against him is investigated.

Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, denies the espionage charges. He looked calm and smiled as he stood in a glass and metal cage before the appeal ruling, wearing a checked shirt with his arms folded in front of him.

His legal team asked that he be freed on bail of 50 million roubles ($614,000) supplied by Dow Jones or placed under house arrest, Tatiana Nozhkina, his lawyer, told reporters. The court, she said, rejected both suggestions.

“He’s in a combative mood,” Nozhkina told reporters outside the court. “He is ready to defend himself and to show that he is innocent.”

Before the hearing got underway, Gershkovich turned around when one of the Russian reporters in the courtroom told him to “Stay Strong!” and relayed to him that everyone said “Hi”.

A masked man with “FSB” written on his black uniform stood beside the cage as the judge rejected the appeal. U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy stood just metres away, watching the proceedings with a handful of foreign and Russian reporters who were admitted to the courtroom.

When asked by the judge if he needed translation, Gershkovich said in Russian that he understood everything. His lawyers said they would appeal the court’s decision.

 

STATE SECRETS

Russia’s FSB security service arrested Gershkovich on March 29 in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on espionage charges that carry a possible 20-year prison sentence for collecting what it said were state secrets about the military industrial complex.

The Kremlin has said Gershkovich, the first U.S. journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges since the end of the Cold War, was caught “red-handed”.

The United States has deemed him “wrongfully detained,” his employer and colleagues have said he is innocent, and President Joe Biden has called his detention illegal.

“He is reading a lot in prison – Russian literature in the original Russian,” Nozhkina told Reuters, adding that he was reading Leo Tolstoy’s masterpiece “War and Peace” about the 1812 French invasion of Russia.

Asked about the prison food, Nozhkina said Gershkovich was being given porridge in the mornings and that the food was normal.

Tuesday’s hearing was procedural, covering how Gershkovich should be detained, not the substance of the charges against him as investigators are still working on the details of the case.

Gershkovich, the son of Soviet emigres, is being held at the Lefortovo prison, which in Soviet times was run by the KGB but is now operated by the Federal Penitentiary Service.

Traditionally it has been used to hold those suspected of spying and other grave crimes.

U.S. ambassador Tracy said on Monday she had made her first visit to Gershkovich.

“He feels well and is holding up. We reiterate our call for Evan’s immediate release,” Tracy said in a statement.

By Guy Faulconbridge and Andrew Osborn

(Editing by Peter Graff, Gareth Jones and Angus MacSwan)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana, accomplices remain behind bars while father granted bail
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana, accomplices remain behind bars while father granted bail
Branding of potholes – when does it become illegal?
Maverick News

Branding of potholes – when does it become illegal?
Husband desperate for justice after stone hurled by robbers kills academic en route to CT International Airport
Maverick News

Husband desperate for justice after stone hurled by robbers kills academic en route to CT International Airport
Appeal court frontrunner and female judge accused of being ‘abrasive’ at Judicial Service Commission
Maverick News

Appeal court frontrunner and female judge accused of being ‘abrasive’ at Judicial Service Commission
Aaron Motsoaledi’s ‘search’ for Thabo Bester meant briefing on Electoral Amendment Act-related changes ditched
Maverick News

Aaron Motsoaledi’s ‘search’ for Thabo Bester meant briefing on Electoral Amendment Act-related changes ditched

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 8 April - 14 April 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 8 April – 14 April 2023
Sudan rival forces battle in capital as UN sees little prospect for mediation now
Newsdeck

Sudan rival forces battle in capital as UN sees little prospect for mediation now
Putin critic jailed in treason case for 25 years in harshest verdict yet
Newsdeck

Putin critic jailed in treason case for 25 years in harshest verdict yet
SpaceX plans Starship launch April 20 in second lift-off try
Newsdeck

SpaceX plans Starship launch April 20 in second lift-off try
'The Phantom of the Opera' ends Broadway run after 35 years
Newsdeck

'The Phantom of the Opera' ends Broadway run after 35 years

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.