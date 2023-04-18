“We’re no longer live, but we are now finally here,” co-host Vanessa Lachey said at the start of the programme, which became available at 3pm New York time Monday, 19 hours after it was originally scheduled.
The glitch was a high-profile failure for the company, which is trying to expand into live programming after pioneering the model where consumers could call up shows on demand.
Thousands of users reported Netflix streaming was unavailable Sunday, according to monitoring website Downdetector. #LoveIsBlindLIVE was the top global trending topic on Twitter, with Netflix building up anticipation with tweets counting down to the livestream’s commencement. The company had promised the live reunion would be the first time that viewers would be able to help pick out the questions asked of participants.
But after the widespread outages, Netflix apologised and said it would record the episode and upload it for viewers to see as soon as possible.
Netflix was down 2.4% to $330.57 at 3.25pm in New York.
Love Is Blind, a reality show where couples pair up and get engaged before meeting in person, is one of Netflix’s biggest unscripted hits. The series helped fuel subscriptions during pandemic lockdowns in 2020 and has remained popular for the streaming service. It’s produced by Kinetic Content, which was acquired by media mogul Peter Chernin’s North Road Co last year.
Netflix has begun to experiment with live programming, starting with a comedy special from Chris Rock earlier this year. The reunion episode for the dating show was set to be the biggest test of Netflix’s ability to expand beyond its on-demand video roots.
The company is due to report first-quarter results on Tuesday.
(With assistance from Lucas Shaw, Nick Turner, Vlad Savov, Michael Sin and Peter Elstrom.)
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet