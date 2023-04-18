Newsdeck

Climate

EU Parliament backs overhaul of Europe’s biggest climate policy

EU Parliament backs overhaul of Europe’s biggest climate policy
Swedish Minister for Climate and the Environment Romina Pourmokhtari gives a welcome speech during an informal meeting of EU environment ministers at the Scandinavian XPO in Marsta, outside Stockholm, Sweden, April 18, 2023. EPA-EFE/Henrik Montgomery/TT SWEDEN OUT
By Reuters
18 Apr 2023
0

STRASBOURG, France, April 18 (Reuters) - The European Parliament on Tuesday approved sweeping reforms to make EU climate change policies more ambitious, including an upgrade of the bloc's carbon market that is set to hike the cost of polluting in Europe.

Europe’s carbon market forces power plants and factories to buy CO2 permits when they pollute. It has slashed those sectors’ emissions by 43% since 2005, but is facing a revamp to hit more ambitious EU climate change targets.

Parliament voted to approve, with a large majority, a deal agreed last year by negotiators from EU countries and Parliament, to reform the carbon market to cut emissions by 62% from 2005 levels by 2030.

Under the upgrade, factories will lose the free CO2 permits they currently receive by 2034and shipping emissions will be added to the CO2 market from 2024.

Lawmakers also backed the EU’s world-first plan to phase in a levy on imports of high-carbon goods from 2026, targeting imports of steel, cement, aluminium, fertilisers, electricity and hydrogen.

The carbon border levy aims to prevent EU industries being undercut by more-polluting foreign competitors, removing the temptation for EU firms to relocate to regions with lax environmental rules.

The laws still need final approval from EU countries, who will assess them in the next few weeks.

That approval is usually a formality that waves through pre-agreed deals – but the process was upended last month when Germany lodged last-minute opposition to another policy to phase out fossil fuel-powered cars.

Peter Liese, Parliament’s lead negotiator on the emissions trading system (ETS) reform, said the success of the carbon market would make or break Europe’s CO2-cutting goals.

“For the climate, the ETS alone is more important than all the other files together,” he told Reuters.

The price of EU carbon permits has soared in recent years, boosted by anticipation of the reforms – hiking costs for polluters, but raising billions of euros that are returned to EU country governments to invest in climate measures.

EU carbon permits were trading at around 94 euros per tonne on Tuesday, having nearly quadrupled in value since the start of 2020. The price hit 100 euros for the first time in February.

Lawmakers also backed plans to launch a new EU carbon market covering emissions from fuels used in cars and buildings in 2027, plus a 86.7 billion-euro EU fund to support consumers affected by the costs.

By Kate Abnett

(Reporting by Kate Abnett in Strasbourg, Editing by Matthew Lewis and Ed Osmond)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana, accomplices remain behind bars while father granted bail
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana, accomplices remain behind bars while father granted bail
Branding of potholes – when does it become illegal?
Maverick News

Branding of potholes – when does it become illegal?
Husband desperate for justice after stone hurled by robbers kills academic en route to CT International Airport
Maverick News

Husband desperate for justice after stone hurled by robbers kills academic en route to CT International Airport
Appeal court frontrunner and female judge accused of being ‘abrasive’ at Judicial Service Commission
Maverick News

Appeal court frontrunner and female judge accused of being ‘abrasive’ at Judicial Service Commission
Aaron Motsoaledi’s ‘search’ for Thabo Bester meant briefing on Electoral Amendment Act-related changes ditched
Maverick News

Aaron Motsoaledi’s ‘search’ for Thabo Bester meant briefing on Electoral Amendment Act-related changes ditched

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 8 April - 14 April 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 8 April – 14 April 2023
Sudan rival forces battle in capital as UN sees little prospect for mediation now
Newsdeck

Sudan rival forces battle in capital as UN sees little prospect for mediation now
Putin critic jailed in treason case for 25 years in harshest verdict yet
Newsdeck

Putin critic jailed in treason case for 25 years in harshest verdict yet
SpaceX plans Starship launch April 20 in second lift-off try
Newsdeck

SpaceX plans Starship launch April 20 in second lift-off try
'The Phantom of the Opera' ends Broadway run after 35 years
Newsdeck

'The Phantom of the Opera' ends Broadway run after 35 years

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.