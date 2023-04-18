Business Maverick

Business Maverick

EU Advances €43 Billion Plan to Make More Semiconductors

EU Advances €43 Billion Plan to Make More Semiconductors
A 300 millimetre silicon wafer at the Globalfoundries Inc. semiconductor plant in Dresden, Germany, on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Globalfoundries hosted German election front-runner Armin Laschet today as he comes under pressure to regain the initiative after a rocky several weeks hit the conservative blocs support. Photographer: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
18 Apr 2023
0

European Union negotiators agreed on a final version of a €43 billion ($47.2 billion) bill to boost the bloc’s production of semiconductors and reduce its exposure to supply chain disruptions amid growing tensions with China. 

The agreement comes as the Biden administration presses for more restrictions on the sale of advanced chip-making equipment to China, a major global production hub. The pressure has also spurred a push to develop production in the US and its allies.

“The European vision to double our global market share by 2030 to 20%, and produce the most sophisticated and energy-efficient semiconductors in Europe, is already attracting substantial private investment,” the EU’s internal market chief, Thierry Breton, said in a statement. “Now we are mobilizing considerable public funding and the regulatory framework to turn this vision into reality.”

One of the most contentious parts of the negotiations was the budget after EU countries cut €400 million from the European Commission’s initial plan, which called for reallocating money from the EU’s research budget for semiconductors. Negotiators made up the shortfall with funds mostly from outside the research budget, according to people familiar with the matter.

Read More: EU Nations Advance €43 Billion Plan to Become Semiconductor Hub

South Korea approved a bill on March 30 to provide more tax breaks for companies investing in semiconductor manufacturing. Last year the US passed a bill that provides about $50 billion of federal money to support domestic production of semiconductors and foster a skilled workforce needed by the industry.

The agreement will become law once it is approved by the European Parliament and EU member countries and then published in the Official Journal.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Branding of potholes – when does it become illegal?
Maverick News

Branding of potholes – when does it become illegal?
Aaron Motsoaledi’s ‘search’ for Thabo Bester meant briefing on Electoral Amendment Act-related changes ditched
Maverick News

Aaron Motsoaledi’s ‘search’ for Thabo Bester meant briefing on Electoral Amendment Act-related changes ditched
Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana, accomplices remain behind bars while father granted bail
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana, accomplices remain behind bars while father granted bail
How Stan Mathabatha is dodging the ANC axe,  for now
Maverick News

How Stan Mathabatha is dodging the ANC axe,  for now
Husband desperate for justice after stone hurled by robbers kills academic en route to CT International Airport
Maverick News

Husband desperate for justice after stone hurled by robbers kills academic en route to CT International Airport

TOP READS IN SECTION

Limpopo’s Lephalale - the SA town that coal built
DM168

Limpopo’s Lephalale – the SA town that coal built
With 2,000 rhinos up for sale but few takers, it’s time for an urgent rethink
Maverick News

With 2,000 rhinos up for sale but few takers, it’s time for an urgent rethink
Shoprite banks on winning over 18,000 Sassa beneficiaries as SA Post Office faces collapse
Maverick News

Shoprite banks on winning over 18,000 Sassa beneficiaries as SA Post Office faces collapse
State-owned airline SAA gets interim board ahead of possible sale to Takatso
Maverick News

State-owned airline SAA gets interim board ahead of possible sale to Takatso
Inner city decay? Not everywhere — Cape Town says confidence in its inner city is just swell
Maverick News

Inner city decay? Not everywhere — Cape Town says confidence in its inner city is just swell

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.