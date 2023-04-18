Calhoun said that Boeing understands the work it faces to repair affected airplanes in production and storage, but he provided few new details about the 737 disruption, which the company disclosed last week. He told investors that the latest operations stumble wouldn’t stop Boeing from reaching its annual target of churning out $10 billion in free cash by mid-decade.

Boeing shares rose as much as 1.6% in New York trading, erasing an earlier decline.

Returning the 737 Max to pre-grounding production levels is crucial if Boeing is to return to being the prodigious cash generator that made it a darling of Wall Street last decade. The planemaker had seemed to be turning itself around after delivering more jets in the first quarter than rival Airbus SE, for the first time nearly five years.

Then came the revelation, late on April 13, of a potentially costly new issue affecting hundreds of 737 Max built since 2019. The bombshell clipped about $7 billion from Boeing’s market value in trading the next day. For investors, it was a reminder that the companies supporting Boeing and Airbus factories are grappling with their own quality and labor issues, adding risk to plans to rapidly crank up aircraft production.