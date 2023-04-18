Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Boeing Still Plans to Boost Output of 737 Jets Despite Latest Glitch

Boeing Still Plans to Boost Output of 737 Jets Despite Latest Glitch
A Boeing Co. 737 Max 7 jetliner sits on the tarmac during preparations ahead of the Farnborough International Airshow (FIA) 2018 in Farnborough, U.K., on Sunday, July 15, 2018. The air show, a biannual showcase for the aviation industry, runs until July 22. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
18 Apr 2023
0

Boeing Co. is moving ahead with plans to hike output of its cash-cow 737 jetliner while dealing with the ripple effects from a new production flaw uncovered by one of its largest suppliers.

The US planemaker isn’t altering the schedule for its 737 suppliers, including rate increases, Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun said Tuesday at a virtual gathering of shareholders. Bloomberg reported earlier this month that Boeing intends to hike output of its workhorse narrowbody jet by 23% by midyear.

Calhoun said that Boeing understands the work it faces to repair affected airplanes in production and storage, but he provided few new details about the 737 disruption, which the company disclosed last week. He told investors that the latest operations stumble wouldn’t stop Boeing from reaching its annual target of churning out $10 billion in free cash by mid-decade.

Read more: Boeing’s New 737 Woes Are an Ugly Plot Twist in a Comeback Tale

Boeing shares rose as much as 1.6% in New York trading, erasing an earlier decline.

Returning the 737 Max to pre-grounding production levels is crucial if Boeing is to return to being the prodigious cash generator that made it a darling of Wall Street last decade. The planemaker had seemed to be turning itself around after delivering more jets in the first quarter than rival Airbus SE, for the first time nearly five years.

Then came the revelation, late on April 13, of a potentially costly new issue affecting hundreds of 737 Max built since 2019. The bombshell clipped about $7 billion from Boeing’s market value in trading the next day. For investors, it was a reminder that the companies supporting Boeing and Airbus factories are grappling with their own quality and labor issues, adding risk to plans to rapidly crank up aircraft production.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Branding of potholes – when does it become illegal?
Maverick News

Branding of potholes – when does it become illegal?
Aaron Motsoaledi’s ‘search’ for Thabo Bester meant briefing on Electoral Amendment Act-related changes ditched
Maverick News

Aaron Motsoaledi’s ‘search’ for Thabo Bester meant briefing on Electoral Amendment Act-related changes ditched
Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana, accomplices remain behind bars while father granted bail
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana, accomplices remain behind bars while father granted bail
How Stan Mathabatha is dodging the ANC axe,  for now
Maverick News

How Stan Mathabatha is dodging the ANC axe,  for now
Husband desperate for justice after stone hurled by robbers kills academic en route to CT International Airport
Maverick News

Husband desperate for justice after stone hurled by robbers kills academic en route to CT International Airport

TOP READS IN SECTION

Limpopo’s Lephalale - the SA town that coal built
DM168

Limpopo’s Lephalale – the SA town that coal built
With 2,000 rhinos up for sale but few takers, it’s time for an urgent rethink
Maverick News

With 2,000 rhinos up for sale but few takers, it’s time for an urgent rethink
Shoprite banks on winning over 18,000 Sassa beneficiaries as SA Post Office faces collapse
Maverick News

Shoprite banks on winning over 18,000 Sassa beneficiaries as SA Post Office faces collapse
State-owned airline SAA gets interim board ahead of possible sale to Takatso
Maverick News

State-owned airline SAA gets interim board ahead of possible sale to Takatso
Inner city decay? Not everywhere — Cape Town says confidence in its inner city is just swell
Maverick News

Inner city decay? Not everywhere — Cape Town says confidence in its inner city is just swell

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.