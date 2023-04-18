Business Maverick

Asian stocks trim losses on China data beat: markets wrap

Company trading price movements on a digital screen. (Photo: Cyril Marcilhacy/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
18 Apr 2023
Asian stocks pared earlier losses after data from China showed the economic recovery is gaining traction. The yuan advanced.

Shares on mainland China eked out gains, while benchmarks in Hong Kong, South Korea and Australia trimmed their declines. China’s economy grew at a faster pace than expected in the first quarter as consumers ramped up spending following an end of Covid restrictions.

The yuan climbed both offshore and onshore, while the dollar was steady after gains of the past two days. Government bond yields in Australia and New Zealand rose in the slipstream of moves Treasuries overnight.  

Treasury yields fell slightly, with yield on the two-year note just below 4.2%. Richmond Fed president Thomas Barkin said he wants to see more evidence that US inflation is easing back to the central bank’s goal of 2%. New York state manufacturing activity unexpectedly expanded in April for the first time in five months as new orders and shipments snapped back.

Europe and the US are going into a slight slump, and China is probably seeing growth coming in, Eva Lee, head of Greater China equities at UBS Global Wealth Management said on Bloomberg Television. It is an ideal scenario for people to think about “maybe reallocate a little bit more weighting onto China versus last year or last few years”, she said. 

The possibility of further Federal Reserve policy tightening had lifted Treasury yields and constrained US stocks on Monday, with the S&P 500 erasing losses in afternoon trading and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 underperforming major equity benchmarks. 

Meanwhile, minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s policy meeting earlier this month will be parsed for signs that rates may be lifted again after a pause, while Indonesia’s central bank is expected to keep its benchmark unchanged.

A gauge of cross-asset volatility remained at 14-month low, reflecting a growing assurance that the worst of the banking turmoil and US rate hikes may be over. The VIX Index, another volatility measure, sat below 17, its lowest since the start of last year.

Still, US bank earnings on Monday didn’t entirely relieve investor nervousness that the sector can quickly bounce from turmoil that roiled several lenders earlier this year, as a so-called earnings recession in the world’s biggest economy looms. 

“The risk-reward for equities does not look attractive into the second half in light of the risk-free hurdle rate at 5%,” a team of strategists at JPMorgan Chase & Co., including Marko Kolanovic, wrote in a note. “The main disconnect revolves around the hopes of a soft landing with inflation coming down quickly.”

Elsewhere, oil rose after West Texas Intermediate posted its biggest loss in a month on Monday. Gold ticked higher. BM/DM

Payment options