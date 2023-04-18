Maverick Life

2023 Sony World Photography Awards: Architecture & Creative

2023 Sony World Photography Awards: Architecture & Creative
'Digital Spirituality - Flexibility'. Yoga and robotics/AI are two fields that are almost opposite to one another. I wanted to ask questions about how machines could interpret notions of the physical body, mind and consciousness. How could spirituality and meditation be interpreted by a thinking machine? Could artificial intelligence understand taking care of the body and finding a mental balance? © Nicolas Bigot, France, Shortlist, Open Competition, Creative, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards
By Sony World Photography Awards
18 Apr 2023
The Sony World Photography Awards returns to celebrate contemporary photography and the ways the arts reflect the world around us. Here is a selection of the images from the winners of this year's national awards in the Architecture and Creative categories.

'Mirror or Mirage'. The Maraya (‘mirror’) concert hall is currently the largest mirrored building in the world. Located in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, it was designed to enhance its surroundings; at certain times of the day it rises from the sand like a mirage, then disappears into the terracotta landscape. © Beatrice Wong, Hong Kong, Shortlist, Open Competition, Architecture, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'Looking for the Missing Piece'. An original architectural solution consisting of three striking buildings of different heights, connected by a terraced podium that wants to emulate the concept of a valley between the mountains (hence the building’s name). Valley, Amsterdam, Netherlands. © Angiolo Manetti, Italy, Shortlist, Open Competition, Architecture, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'The Squashed House'. A house sandwiched between two rocks on a spit of land on the coast of Brittany, France. Thankfully, it was a very calm day when I took this photograph, which emphasised the pink granite in the otherwise tranquil setting. © Robert Bolton, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Open Competition, Architecture, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'Laputa'. The buildings in the cloudy mountains and forests look like a city in the sky. © Yichien Lee, Taiwan, Shortlist, Open Competition, Architecture, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'Temperate House at Kew Gardens'. The Temperate House at Kew Gardens, London, on a clear summer day. I created this panorama from three images, which I converted to black and white. © Tony Cowburn, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Open Competition, Architecture, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'Abandoned Complex'. Although it is abandoned, this building in Japan is beautiful and has a strong presence. I was conscious of making sure my camera was aligned horizontally and vertically when shooting. © Yuya Takahashi, Japan, Shortlist, Open Competition, Architecture, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'Absolute World'. Abstract architecture, Toronto, Canada. © Peter Dulis, Canada, Shortlist, Open Competition, Architecture, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'Heydar Aliyev Centre'. The Heydar Aliyev Centre was designed to become the primary building for Azerbaijan’s cultural programs. It breaks from the rigid and often monumental Soviet architecture that is so prevalent in Baku, the country’s capital, aspiring instead to express the sensibilities of Azeri culture and the optimism of a nation looking to the future. © Donell Gumiran, Philippines, Shortlist, Open Competition, Architecture, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'Monte Rosa Hut - Blue Hour'. I took this photograph as part of my Modern Alpine Architecture series. After crossing a glacier and hiking for many hours we arrived at the mountain hut and stayed there for the night. Early in the morning, before sunrise, I started my drone to capture the first light of the new day falling on this beautiful piece of architecture. © Albrecht Voss, Germany, Shortlist, Open Competition, Architecture, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'Hidden Garden'. Greenery within modern architecture. © Desmond Chien Yew Ngu, Malaysia, Shortlist, Open Competition, Architecture, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'The Peanut Art Gallery'. This tiny art gallery is made of 88 different pieces of wood, placed on a very, very small island. It is a tiny, innovative piece of architecture that is worth visiting on a warm summer day. © Kjell Vikestad, Norway, Shortlist, Open Competition, Architecture, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'Mind the Gap'. This building in London provides a novel way of crossing the gap – if you don’t want to use the walkway you can use the pool. © George Turnbull, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Open Competition, Architecture, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'The Observer'. The Pass Museum on the Timmelsjoch is located at an altitude of 2,509m and documents the history of the Alpine region between Tyrol and South Tyrol. It has the spectacular shape of a boulder and was built by the South Tyrolean architect Werner Tscholl in a very daring place. In search of unusual alpine architecture, I became aware of this impressive concrete building. I obtained permission to spend the night there because the pass road would close overnight. Suddenly, heavy dark clouds appeared, which then seemed to cling to the mountains. Strong wind and freezing cold snow showers surprised me. The atmosphere was incredibly intense. The museum seemed to loom menacingly out of the mountain, like an observer seeing everything and everyone. © Margit Lisa Roeder, Germany, Shortlist, Open Competition, Architecture, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'The Silos'. Taken from afar, this photograph of silos and associated buildings at the Port of Brest, France, appears to be a montage composite rather than the group of buildings that it actually is. To enhance this idea I changed the sky to a simple colour vignette that complimented the colours in the composition. © Mark Benham, United Kingdom, Winner, Open Competition, Architecture, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'Sapling Dream'. Photographs I’ve taken of natural objects from my wildland property, cut up and then recombined to create a photomontage love letter to the natural world. © Richard Poe, United States, Shortlist, Open Competition, Creative, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'Sunshine'. This work was mainly about composition. It started with an experiment on a photograph of an abandoned old place, which turned into an investigation of the defining characteristics of the relationship between beauty and abandonment, order and chaos, hopelessness and hope. © Bilal EL Harousse, Moroccan, Shortlist, Open Competition, Creative, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'We are one'. We are one. We are alike. We feel, we love, we trust. © Mariola Glajcar, Poland, Shortlist, Open Competition, Creative, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'City of Dawson'. A portrait set against a photograph of the Old Nairobi cityscape, within the construction of the new city. © Peter Irungu, Kenya, Shortlist, Open Competition, Creative, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'Memoirs of Lockdown'. The Covid-19 pandemic affected many people’s lives in many different ways. This picture is a metaphor that describes how people reacted during isolation or lockdown; some people struggled with stress and boredom, but some handled the situation by doing activities that kept them occupied. © Hardijanto Budyman, Indonesia, Shortlist, Open Competition, Creative, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'Moonchild'. A creative portrait. © Namukolo Siyumbwa, Zambia, Shortlist, Open Competition, Creative, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'The Beach'. A different beach where people come with their worries and to put an end to them, here they are diluted until they disappear. © Angel Ros Die, Spain, Shortlist, Open Competition, Creative, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'Pseudomnesia | The Electrician'. From the series Pseudomnesia. © Boris Eldagsen, Germany, Winner, Open Competition, Creative, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'Cubist Still Life'. This is one of the images from my Dialogue with Art series, in which I reference my favourite artists. This particular image was inspired by Pablo Picasso, and was created using my camera’s multiple-exposure setting. © Elli Asker, Azerbaijan, Shortlist, Open Competition, Creative, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'Bobo’s Socks'. My friend’s rescued lurcher, posing in a laundry room. © Enda Burke, Ireland, Shortlist, Open Competition, Creative, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'Tree and Electric Wire and 「 」'. There are many electricity poles and electric wires in Japan's streets. In this man-made landscape, they are intertwined and interlaced with the tree branches and the natural world around them; the end result is not beautiful. I associate them with loneliness and death. At the end, I recompose the image of a devil. © Chenghao Zhao, China Mainland, Shortlist, Open Competition, Creative, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'The Last Resort'. When I start to read a book, the door to a magical world opens. Reading is my refuge, a last resort for me. © Yi Han, China Mainland, Shortlist, Open Competition, Creative, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

'Perun'. A portrait of a pure Arabian stallion named Perun. © Kinga Wnuk, Poland, Shortlist, Open Competition, Creative, 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

