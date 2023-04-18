Maverick Life

11.6 meter long, 3.9 meter high and 67-million-year-old T-Rex skeleton goes on auction, and more from around the world

A model of a dinosaur is seen during an auction of the auction house Koller in Zurich, Switzerland, 18 April 2023. The 11.6 meter long, 3.9 meter high and 67 million year old T-Rex skeleton was assembled from three specimens excavated from 2008 to 2013 in the Hell Creek and Lance Creek formations in the U.S. states of Montana and Wyoming. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL BUHOLZER
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

CEO auction house Koller Cyril Koller stands next to the head of the skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus rex named Trinity, during an auction of the auction house Koller in Zurich, Switzerland, 18 April 2023. The 11.6 meter long, 3.9 meter high, and 67 million-year-old T-Rex skeleton was assembled from three specimens excavated from 2008 to 2013 in the Hell Creek and Lance Creek formations in the U.S. states of Montana and Wyoming. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL BUHOLZER

Teenagers pour water on each other in a square celebrating Drenching Monday on April 17, 2023 in Lviv, Ukraine. Prior to 2022 Russian Invasion of Ukraine, the Lviv City Council recognized the holiday with the creation of special zones with ongoing access to water in the city’s famous Rynok Square. (Photo by Mykola Tys/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Indian boys jump into the river Ganga as they cool off during a hot afternoon in Kolkata, India, 18 April 2023. Bengal’s maximum temperature reaches 41 degrees Celsius this summer. The summer, or pre-monsoon season, occurs from March to July in eastern India, with the highest daytime temperatures ranging from 38 to 45 degrees Celsius. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Indian boys cool off in the river Ganga during a hot afternoon in Kolkata, India, 18 April 2023. Bengal’s maximum temperature reaches 41 degrees Celsius this summer. The summer, or pre-monsoon season, occurs from March to July in eastern India, with the highest daytime temperatures ranging from 38 to 45 degrees Celsius. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

A retired member of the Lebanese security forces reacts as riot police (not pictured) fires gas canisters during a protest to demand inflation adjustments to their pensions, outside the government palace in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 18 April 2023. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Malaysian Oscar Winner Michelle Yeoh (C) meets her fans in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on 18 April 2023. Yeoh is the first Asian to win an Oscar for lead actress. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysian Oscar Winner Michelle Yeoh (L, front) waves to her fans in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 18 April 2023. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Eurovision star Loreen performs at Heaven on April 18, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Dina Meshref of Egypt serves during the women’s singles round of 32 matches against Liu Yangzi of Australia at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao 2023 in Macao, south China, on 17 April 2023. EPA-EFE/XINHUA / CHEONG KAM KA

Alexander Zverev of Germany serves during a training session on day three of the BMW Open by American Express at MTTC IPHITOS on April 17, 2023, in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images for BMW)

Fernando Ferreira (C) reacts after crossing the finish line during the 127th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, on 17 April 2023. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Roberti Dingasvili (blue) of Georgia in action against Suleyman Atli of Turkey during the semifinal of the men’s 57kg freestyle category at the European Wrestling Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, 17 April 2023. EPA-EFE/Tibor Illyes

Russian-born wrestler Vladislav Baitcaev (R) of Hungary in action against Magomedkhan Magomedov of Azerbaijan during the semifinal of the men’s 97kg freestyle category at the European Wrestling Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, 17 April 2023. EPA-EFE/Tibor Illyes

Popeye the sailor man is made of thousands of tiny flowers and leaves on display during a mosaic competition on April 17, 2023, in De Zilk, Netherlands. De Zilk lies close to Lisse, home to the Dutch flower exhibition De Keukenhof, which lies in the heart of the bulb flower business and its cultivators and cooperatives export bulb flowers in large quantities to over a hundred countries worldwide. (Photo by Michel Porro/Getty Images)

A municipal worker cleans the monument of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin from a crane during preparations for the 153rd anniversary of Lenin’s birthday in St. Petersburg, Russia, 18 April 2023. The monument to Vladimir Lenin at Moscow Square was installed in 1970. It was made according to the project of the sculptor Mikhail Anikushin and is the tallest monument to Lenin in St. Petersburg. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi watches a drone during a ceremonial parade marking the annual National Army Day in Tehran, Iran, on 18 April 2023. Raisi during his speech warned Western countries of Iran’s military action on ‘any minor mistake’ from their side, and also specifically threatened Israel. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi watches a ceremonial parade marking the annual National Army Day in Tehran, Iran, on 18 April 2023. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Military equipment moves on a parade during a ceremony marking the annual National Army Day in Tehran, Iran, on 18 April 2023. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

State Representative Justin Jones, a Democrat from Tennessee, attempts to bring a child-sized casket into the courthouse during a Moral Monday rally in Nashville, Tennessee, US, on Monday, April 17, 2023. The rally will be led by Tennessee clergy along with national faith and civil rights leaders. Photographer: Alex Kent/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Protesters attend a ‘Save our Students’ rally close to the US Capitol, Washington, DC, USA, 17 April 2023. The rally called US lawmakers to demand a federal assault weapons ban. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

An aerial view of flooded residential houses on April 17, 2023, in Pohreby, Ukraine. Due to prolonged rains, the river’s water level has risen significantly. The situation is difficult in Kyiv Oblast and several other northern regions. Rescuers evacuate residents to land and simultaneously pump out water in residential buildings. (Photo by Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Holocaust survivors (from R-L) Tova Gutstein, Ben-Zion Raisch, Judith Sohlberg, Robert Bonfil, Efim Gimelshtein and Malka Rendel stand behind torches they had lit during the Holocaust Martyrs’ and Heroes’ Remembrance Day’s official state opening ceremony in the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum in Jerusalem, 17 April 2023. Israel marks Holocaust Memorial Day in memory of the six million Jews killed in the Holocaust by the German Nazis during World War II. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

A person wearing a mask walks past as the air pollution engulfs the Kathmandu Valley, in Kathmandu, Nepal, 18 April 2023. Air pollution caused by forest fires and widespread crop burning in Nepal and neighbouring countries has resulted in hazardous levels of delicate particulate matter (PM2.5), affecting millions of people nationwide. Air pollution is linked to health problems such as respiratory infections, and cases are rising in Kathmandu, according to the Chest Infection Department of Bir Hospital. The Department of Environment issued a notice recommending citizens wear masks and avoid outdoor activities. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A bird sits on a branch as the sun rises while air pollution engulfs the Kathmandu Valley, in Kathmandu, Nepal, 18 April 2023. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA DM/ ML

