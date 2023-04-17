Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

The festival of the devils, and much more from around the world

The festival of the devils, and much more from around the world
People participate in the dance of the great devil as part of the 2nd Festival of Devils in Panama City, Panama, 16 April 2023. Around 300 'devils', one of the oldest representations in Panama that dramatizes the 'good and evil' of the Catholic religion, toured the colonial Casco Antiguo of the Panamanian capital this Sunday dancing to the rhythm of rattles and drums. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco
By Maverick Life Editors
17 Apr 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

People participate in the dance of the great devil as part of the 2nd Festival of Devils in Panama City, Panama, 16 April 2023. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Around 300 ‘devils’, one of the oldest representations in Panama that dramatizes the ‘good and evil’ of the Catholic religion, toured the colonial Casco Antiguo of the Panamanian capital this Sunday dancing to the rhythm of rattles and drums. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

People participate in the dance of the great devil as part of the 2nd Festival of Devils in Panama City, Panama, 16 April 2023. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

The Sechselaeuten (ringing of the six o’clock bells) is a traditional end of winter festival with a parade of guilds in historical uniforms on horseback and the burning of the Boeoegg, a symbolic snowman, at 6 pm. The faster the Boeoegg explodes, the hotter the summer will be according to traditional weather rules. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL BUHOLZER

The “Boeoegg” burns on the Sechselaeuten square in Zurich, Switzerland, 17 April 2023. The Sechselaeuten (ringing of the six o’clock bells) is a traditional end of winter festival with a parade of guilds in historical uniforms on horseback and the burning of the Boeoegg, a symbolic snowman, at 6 pm. The faster the Boeoegg explodes, the hotter the summer will be according to traditional weather rules. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL BUHOLZER

In this handout image provided by Greenpeace, activists display a banner hanging from a construction crane reading “Tata Steel, we’re sick of it”, referring to the sickening clouds of poison the steel plant regularly emits over the surrounding area and in the vicinity of the houses of residents in an effort to stop pollution from this steel factory on April 16, 2023 in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands. Local residents have been campaigning against major polluter Tata Steel for years. Greenpeace, too, has long been concerned about the steel plant in Ijmuiden, the largest emitter of CO2, nitrogen and carcinogenic substances in the Netherlands. (Photo by Greenpeace – Handout/Getty Images)

A sculpture of a dead dinosaur is on display during a protest of the environmental organization Greenpeace in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, on 15 April 2023. Greenpeace displayed a sculpture of a dinosaur, designed by German artist Jacques Tilly, during a protest to mark the day of the nuclear power phase-out in Germany. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

An activist poses with a placard reading ‘progress’ in front of a sculpture of a dead dinosaur during a protest of the environmental organization Greenpeace in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, 15 April 2023. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Raemonn James stands with their child Marlowe during a Queer March demonstration at the Texas State Capitol on April 15, 2023, in Austin, Texas. People from across Texas rallied together in protest against a slew of anti-LGBTQ+ and drag bills being proposed among legislators. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Counter-demonstrators at a solidarity protest titled ‘Bring love, not hate’ wave rainbow-coloured flags as they wait to face a group of demonstrators marching to protest against the event ‘Drag and Kids’, an afternoon of reading for children with drag queens at the Theater LantarenVenster, in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 16 April 2023. The opponents of the event believe that children should not be involved in the discussion about homosexuality and drag queens. EPA-EFE/PHIL NIJHUIS

Counter-demonstrators at a solidarity protest titled ‘Bring love, not hate’ show placards to a group of demonstrators marching to protest against the event ‘Drag and Kids’, an afternoon of reading for children with drag queens at the Theater LantarenVenster, in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 16 April 2023. EPA-EFE/PHIL NIJHUIS

A dog is seen wearing a neck garment during a Queer March to the Texas State Capitol on April 15, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

People take part in an anti-government demonstration called ‘The Czech Republic Against Poverty’ at Wenceslas Square in Prague, Czech Republic, 16 April 2023. Thousands of participants attended a protest, organized by the non-parliamentary party Law, Respect, Expertise (PRO), calling for the government to resign and protesting against economic poverty. They also called on the government to seek a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Members of the peasant guard meet with Guerrilla commanders of the FARC dissidence at Casa Roja, department of Caqueta, Colombia, 16 April 2023. The Central General Staff (EMC), the main dissident of the former FARC, announced on 16 April that the peace dialogue table with the Government of Colombia will be officially established on 16 May. This was announced in a massive event attended by peasant, indigenous and Afro organizations and in which the leaders of this dissidence affirmed their desire for peace in Colombia after a week’s meeting in which they approached positions and defined a joint line of action for the process that they are ready to start with the Colombian State. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Guzman

A FARC guerrilla keeps watch at the Casa Roja complex, in the department of Caqueta, Colombia, 15 April 2023. Commanders of FARC’s Central General Staff are meeting this weekend to present a common position before the country and the government. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Guzman

Women mark 15 years of fighting against impunity in cases of extrajudicial executions during the country’s armed conflict, in Soacha, Colombia, 16 April 2023. The association Mothers of False Positives of Colombia (Mafapo) used art to commemorate 15 years of fighting for their children who were victims during the armed conflict. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

Women mark 15 years of fighting against impunity in cases of extrajudicial executions during the country’s armed conflict, in Soacha, Colombia, 16 April 2023. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda

A group of elderly Druze men from the Golan Heights gather next to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, to mark the 77th anniversary of the Syrian independence day, in the village of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, 17 April 2023. The Israeli army captured 1,200 square kilometres of the Golan Heights from Syria during the Israeli-Arab six days war in 1967. The Israeli Knesset (parliament) in 1981 passed the ‘Golan Heights Law,’ imposing Israeli law on the territory and the local population. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

A Druze man from the Golan Heights carries a Druze flag as people gather next to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, to mark the 77th anniversary of the Syrian independence day, in the village of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, 17 April 2023. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

An elderly Druze man gathers near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, to mark the 77th anniversary of the Syrian independence day, in the village of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, on 17 April 2023.EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Freed Houthi prisoners disembark from an ICRC-chartered plane at Sana’a Airport on the second day of a prisoner swap in Sanaa, Yemen, 15 April 2023. Yemen’s warring parties began on 14 April a three-day exchange of 887 prisoners. The Houthis have agreed to release 181 detainees, including Saudis and Sudanese soldiers who fought alongside Yemeni government forces, in exchange for 706 prisoners held by the Yemeni government, under the UN and ICRC-brokered prisoner swap deal reached last March in Switzerland. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Yemenis dance with traditional daggers to celebrate the arrival of freed Houthi prisoners during a prisoner swap, at a Sana’a airport, in Sana’a, Yemen, 14 April 2023 (issued 15 April 2023). On 14 April Yemen’s warring parties began a three-day exchange of 887 prisoners. The Houthis have agreed to release 181 detainees, including 15 Saudi and three Sudanese prisoners, in exchange for 706 prisoners held by the Yemeni government, under the UN and ICRC-brokered prisoner swap deal reached last March in Switzerland. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Kaarlja from Finland performs during the annual Eurovision in Concert event at AFAS Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on 15 April 2023 (issued 16 April 2023). EPA-EFE/Sander Koning

Sweden’s representative for Eurovision 2023, Loreen performs during the London Eurovision Party 2023 at the Outernet London on April 16, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

A view of the spectra at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2023, in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

Indonesian artists perform during the opening ceremony of the annual industry trade fair ‘Hannover Messe’ in Hanover, Germany, on 16 April 2023. Indonesia is this year’s partner country of the Hanover industrial fair and is represented by more than 150 exhibitors. At the world’s leading trade fair for the industry, some 4,000 companies from the mechanical engineering, electrical and digital industries as well as the energy sector will showcase their latest technologies, developments and solutions for a connected and climate-neutral industry from 17 to 21 April 2023. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

Grand Champion Haruo Terunofuji, the Mongolian-born Japanese sumo wrestler, performs a ceremonial ring entrance during the annual dedicated grand sumo tournament ‘Honozumo’ at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, on 17 April 2023. The tournament was held at the shrine for the first time in four years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Grand Champion Haruo Terunofuji, the Mongolian-born Japanese sumo wrestler, performs a ceremonial ring entrance during the annual dedicated grand sumo tournament ‘Honozumo’ at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, on 17 April 2023. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Sumo wrestlers attend a Shinto ritual during the annual dedicated grand sumo tournament ‘Honozumo’ at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, on 17 April 2023. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Grand Champion Haruo Terunofuji (C), Mongolian-born Japanese sumo wrestler, fights with Mongolian sumo wrestler Tetsuo Kiribayama during a final bout of the annual dedicated grand sumo tournament ‘Honozumo’ at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, 17 April 2023. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Spanish rider Alex Rins of the LCR Honda Castrol Team drinks champagne out of his boot during the trophy ceremony of the MotoGP category race for the Motorcycling Grand Prix of The Americas at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, USA, 16 April 2023 EPA-EFE/ADAM DAVIS

Andrey Rublev celebrates match points against Holger Rune of Denmark in their singles final match during day eight of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters at Monte-Carlo Country Club on April 16, 2023, in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Swimmers are seen warming up as the sun sets during night one of the 2023 Australian Swimming Championships at Gold Coast Aquatic Centre on April 17, 2023, in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Italian rider Luca Marini Mooney VR46 Racing Team crashes before the qualifying round of the MotoGP category for the Motorcycling Grand Prix of The Americas at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, USA, 15 April 2023 EPA-EFE/ADAM DAVIS

Athletes run across the Erasmus Bridge during the 42nd edition of the NN Marathon Rotterdam in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on 16 April 2023. EPA-EFE/JEFFREY GROENEWEG

Athletes run across the Erasmus Bridge during the 42nd edition of the NN Marathon Rotterdam in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on 16 April 2023. EPA-EFE/JEFFREY GROENEWEG

Early morning mist rises from the fields of the Kwa-Zulu Natal Midlands as the colder temperatures of autumn cause the mist to form in the area, Howick, South Africa, 16 April 2023. The area is well known for its rolling hills and landscape that attracts tourists to the popular Midlands Meander. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Thai Buddhist monks wear face masks while collecting morning alms outside the temple on a day made hazy by smog and haze from heavy concentrations of fine particulate matter, in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 April 2023. Air pollution caused by forest fires and widespread crop burning in Thailand and neighbouring countries has resulted in hazardous levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5), affecting 1.32 million people nationwide. Air pollution is linked to health problems such as respiratory diseases and skin and eye infections, according to the Disease Control Department. The Thai government seeks joint operations with Myanmar and Laos to combat the transnational pollution after toxic dust levels spiked above safe levels for people in all three countries. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

A handout photo made available by Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) shows (clockwise from front L) Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Canada’s Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, France’s Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Deputy Secretary-General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora, Britain’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken posing for a photo at the start of a working dinner at Karuizawa Prince Hotel West in Karuizawa, Nagano prefecture, Japan, 16 April 2023. The summit runs through 18 April 2023. EPA-EFE/JAPAN’S MOFA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Government officials investigate the crime scene where India’s former MP Atiq Ahmed was killed along with his brother, at the MLN Medical College premises in Prayagraj (Allahabad), India, late 15 April 2023 (issued 16 April 2023). Jailed former politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother were shot dead on 15 April while talking to reporters on live TV on their way to a medical check-up. Ahmed died two days after his son Asad was killed during an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in connection to a murder case. EPA-EFE/PRABHAT KUMAR VERMA DM/ML

