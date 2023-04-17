Business Maverick

MONEY MARKET

Shoprite banks on winning over 18,000 Sassa beneficiaries as SA Post Office faces collapse

Shoprite banks on winning over 18,000 Sassa beneficiaries as SA Post Office faces collapse
(Photo: Gallo Images / Sharon Seretlo)
By Neesa Moodley
17 Apr 2023
0

The government has indicated that it plans to mount a legal defence against the proposed liquidation of the SA Post Office, but in the interim, Shoprite seems to be making money moves with its ambitious plan to win over 18,000 Sassa beneficiaries.

As the South African Post Office teeters on the brink of collapse, retailer Shoprite, which has made forays into the clothing, banking and mobile market, is offering pensioners the opportunity to switch their South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) gold cards to a Shoprite Money Market Account.

It’s a bold move to gain banking market share, with the offer of a low-cost (zero monthly fees), fully transactional bank account backed by Grindrod Bank, accessible at 25,000 till points at Shoprite, Checkers and Usave supermarkets nationwide. All transactions within the Shoprite environment are free. 

Chief executive Pieter Engelbrecht told Daily Maverick last year that the group had picked up more than 2 million customers using the Money Market Account within a year of launching it, and would “be giving this initiative more attention now. There’s definitely scope for a low-cost banking product.”

The timing of the offer for Sassa beneficiaries with expiring gold cards to switch to the Shoprite money market account could not be better for the retailer. The South African Post Office, which handles Sassa payouts, is on a precarious footing after two real estate companies, which lease space to the SOE that is used for its postal branches, successfully secured court orders in recent weeks to have it provisionally liquidated.

The government has indicated that it plans to mount a legal defence against the proposed liquidation, but in the interim, Shoprite seems to be making money moves with its ambitious plan to win over 18,000 Sassa beneficiaries.

The Shoprite Money Market account, which has 3 million account holders, carries no monthly fees and offers free transactions within Shoprite, and a flat R5 transaction fee for withdrawals. Account holders do not pay any fees to send money and grocer vouchers, buy airtime, data and electricity, and pay bills and for groceries from their phones. 

To sweeten the deal, Shoprite is offering grant recipients up to R100 in Shoprite vouchers when their first Sassa grant of R800 or more is paid into their Money Market Account. DM/BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Indifferent but on track — Zuma’s playing for time strategy pays off again
Maverick News

Indifferent but on track — Zuma’s playing for time strategy pays off again
Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana, accomplices remain behind bars while father granted bail
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana, accomplices remain behind bars while father granted bail
SAPS investigating allegations Cape Town mayco member ‘Malusi Booi took cash from gangsters’
Maverick News

SAPS investigating allegations Cape Town mayco member ‘Malusi Booi took cash from gangsters’
Grand Coalition 2024? Veterans League's Snuki Zikalala suggests DA is better partner for ANC
Maverick News

Grand Coalition 2024? Veterans League's Snuki Zikalala suggests DA is better partner for ANC
‘We won’t tolerate housing project malfeasance’ — W Cape Premier says beneath darkening gangsterism cloud
Maverick News

‘We won’t tolerate housing project malfeasance’ — W Cape Premier says beneath darkening gangsterism cloud

TOP READS IN SECTION

SAPS investigating allegations Cape Town mayco member ‘Malusi Booi took cash from gangsters’
Maverick News

SAPS investigating allegations Cape Town mayco member ‘Malusi Booi took cash from gangsters’
Grand Coalition 2024? Veterans League's Snuki Zikalala suggests DA is better partner for ANC
Maverick News

Grand Coalition 2024? Veterans League's Snuki Zikalala suggests DA is better partner for ANC
Eskom’s Limpopo housing shame - how management squandered R250m on property now left derelict
Maverick News

Eskom’s Limpopo housing shame – how management squandered R250m on property now left derelict
Clarity blackouts — is Eskom keeping SA in the dark about Stage 8 load shedding?
Maverick News

Clarity blackouts — is Eskom keeping SA in the dark about Stage 8 load shedding?
Thabo Bester saga: Police fail to collect evidence of Magudumana’s Bloem trips
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga: Police fail to collect evidence of Magudumana’s Bloem trips

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.