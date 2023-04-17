TGIFOOD

BREKKER

What’s cooking today: Bacon, egg & sausage Breakfast Bowl

(Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
17 Apr 2023
This winter warmer of a breakfast bowl is topped with cheese and a bobotie-style egg custard topping.

Ingredients

1 large onion

4 to 6 quality pork sausages

6 rashers back bacon

Fresh oregano (or thyme)

200 g Cheddar cheese, grated

2 jumbo eggs

250 ml (1 cup) full cream milk

Pinch of salt

Ground pepper

Method

Slice the onion into rounds and caramelise in butter and olive oil.

Fry the sausages gently till golden brown and cooked through. Cut each into three or four chunks.

Fry the bacon the way you like it. Slice into pieces.

Grease or spray two oven-proof bowls.

Layer the caramelised onions at the bottom, then the bacon, and sprinkle with picked oregano leaves. Be careful to share each item equally between the two bowls.

Next add sausage chunks and grated cheese.

Season with salt and pepper. 

Beat the eggs and milk together with a little salt and ground black pepper.

Pour over the contents of the bowl evenly.

Bake in a 200℃ oven for about 40 minutes or until cooked to the middle. 

TGIFood Tip: Switch it up by adding chopped garlic to the onions, and a finely chopped chilli. Replace a third of the milk with cream for a richer result. DM/TGIFood

Gallery

