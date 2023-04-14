Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Finland Starts Building Fence on Parts of NATO’s Eastern Flank

Finland Starts Building Fence on Parts of NATO’s Eastern Flank
Officials attend a flag-raising ceremony for Finland's accession during a Nato foreign ministers' meeting at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 4 April 2023. Finland becomes the 31st member of the alliance on 4 April. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Olivier Matthys / Pool)
By Bloomberg
14 Apr 2023
0

Finland has kicked off a project to build a barrier to better protect its border with Russia, which now marks NATO’s new eastern flank. 

The Nordic country started construction of an initial 3-kilometer (1.9-mile) stretch of fence near a border crossing in the southeast, which it plans to conclude in June, the Border Guard said on Friday.

Finland joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization earlier this month after putting in an application that was triggered by Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor, Ukraine. In addition to gaining NATO’s Article 5 collective security guarantees, it has also increased defense spending and procurement of weapons and ammunition.

The project aims to improve surveillance and security, and follows in the footsteps of peers such as Lithuania, Latvia and Poland that are setting up barriers. The Finnish fence won’t span the entire 1,343-kilometer length of the demarcation, but instead the plan is to cover the riskiest spots, especially around crossing points, against targeted mass entry.

Should Finland face “instrumental or otherwise widespread illegal entry,” the fence under construction will be an “essential complement,” the Border Guard said. Part of the project will be to build pontoon roads out of concrete for crossing wetlands.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘He simply didn’t exist’ — Aaron Motsoaledi explains how Thabo Bester slipped through Home Affairs cracks
Maverick News

‘He simply didn’t exist’ — Aaron Motsoaledi explains how Thabo Bester slipped through Home Affairs cracks
Guptas secured Vanuatu citizenship despite red flags raised by compliance checks – report
Maverick News

Guptas secured Vanuatu citizenship despite red flags raised by compliance checks – report
Dubye to justice – alleged drug kingpin wanted by the Dutch also freed in Gupta-style UAE extradition saga
Maverick News

Dubye to justice – alleged drug kingpin wanted by the Dutch also freed in Gupta-style UAE extradition saga
Thabo Bester escape — ministers and officials on the ropes in scramble to answer MPs’ questions
Maverick News

Thabo Bester escape — ministers and officials on the ropes in scramble to answer MPs’ questions
37-day head start: Guptas’ lawyers knew about failed extradition long before SA was informed
Maverick News

37-day head start: Guptas’ lawyers knew about failed extradition long before SA was informed

TOP READS IN SECTION

SA Post Office in sight of its final resting place after being placed under provisional liquidation
Maverick News

SA Post Office in sight of its final resting place after being placed under provisional liquidation
President Ramaphosa moves to calm investor fears over the wave of rolling blackouts
Maverick News

President Ramaphosa moves to calm investor fears over the wave of rolling blackouts
After the Bell: SA diplomacy is sliding off the rails at an absolutely critical point
South Africa

After the Bell: SA diplomacy is sliding off the rails at an absolutely critical point
After the Bell: South Africa’s R1.2-trillion investment problem
South Africa

After the Bell: South Africa’s R1.2-trillion investment problem
As El Niño looms, SA’s southwest may be in for a dry autumn/winter; northeast in for a wet one
South Africa

As El Niño looms, SA’s southwest may be in for a dry autumn/winter; northeast in for a wet one

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.