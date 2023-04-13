Maverick Life

The oldest known gorilla celebrates her 66th birthday, and more from around the world

Oldest known female gorilla in the world 'Fatou' approaches a food basket, on her birthday during a press event in Berlin Zoological Garden, Germany, 13 April 2023. Fatou turned 66 on 13 April 2023. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
By Maverick Life Editors
13 Apr 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Oldest known female gorilla in the world ‘Fatou’ eats fruits from a food basket, on her birthday during a press event in Berlin Zoological Garden, Germany, 13 April 2023. Fatou turned 66 on 13 April 2023. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Oldest known female gorilla in the world ‘Fatou’ on her birthday during a press event in Berlin Zoological Garden, Germany, 13 April 2023. Fatou turned 66 on 13 April 2023. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Ukrainian service personnel participate in hippotherapy at the Spirit rehabilitation centre on the racecourse in Kyiv, Ukraine, on 12 April 2023, amid Russia’s invasion. More than 300 Ukrainian servicemen suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder have been treated at the Center for mental healing since November 2022 where mental recovery is encouraged through communication with animals. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February resulting in fighting and destruction in the country and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions on Russia by Western countries. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukrainian servicemen participate in hippotherapy at the Spirit rehabilitation centre on the racecourse in Kyiv, Ukraine, on 12 April 2023, amid Russia’s invasion. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukrainian service personnel participate in hippotherapy at the Spirit rehabilitation centre on the racecourse in Kyiv, Ukraine, on 12 April 2023, amid Russia’s invasion. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukrainian service personnel participate in hippotherapy at the Spirit rehabilitation centre on the racecourse in Kyiv, Ukraine, on 12 April 2023, amid Russia’s invasion. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ukrainian artillerymen of the 57th Otaman Kost Hordiienko Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade prepare to fire a 2s3 Akatsia howitzer at an undisclosed position near the outskirts of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, 12 April 2023. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

A Ukrainian artilleryman of the 57th Otaman Kost Hordiienko Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade as a 2s3 Akatsia howitzer fires at an undisclosed position near the outskirts of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, 12 April 2023. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

US President Joe Biden inspects a guard of honour at Aras an Uachtarain, Residence of the President of Ireland, in Phoenix Park, Dublin, Ireland, 13 April 2023. This is the second day of a four-day visit by President Biden to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN

An impersonator of former President Donald Trump pretends to direct traffic outside of Trump Tower ahead of the former president’s arrival on April 12, 2023, in New York City. Trump is scheduled to be deposed for a civil lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James over allegations that the Trump Organization falsified financial statements to obtain loans. The lawsuit seeks to remove Trump and his children from their roles at The Trump Organization and ban them from future leadership roles in the state of New York and repay $250 million that was allegedly obtained illegally. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the start of a meeting with the Biden administration’s Task Force on Reproductive Health Care Access in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on April 12, 2023, in Washington, DC. The task force met to discuss how the administration will help protect citizens’ access to abortions in the wake of the Texas district court’s decision on medication abortion. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Thirteen-year-old Sana (L) and her son sit next to her grandmother Hayat (R) in their home on the outskirts of the city of Tiflet, Northwestern Morocco, 04 April 2023. (Issued 12 April 2023) Sana was raped when she was 11 years old by three men and became pregnant with a boy. Overcoming fears of reprisal as the rapists live near her house, the father complained about them, and the court sentenced them on 06 April to a year and a half and two years in prison. The length of the sentences raised indignation as Moroccan law normally stipulates a five to ten years prison term which can go up to twenty if the victim is a minor. According to a study prepared in 2020 by the feminist group Masaktach (I won’t keep quiet in Arabic), analyzing 1,169 cases from the 21 First Instance Courts in Morocco: 80 per cent of those convicted of rape receive a sentence of fewer than five years and in practice, they are in prison for an average of three years and one month. EPA-EFE/Jalal Morchidi

Hayat (L), grandmother of teenage girl Sana sits with her great-grandson in their home on the outskirts of the city of Tiflet, Northwestern Morocco, 04 April 2023. (Issued 12 April 2023) EPA-EFE/Jalal Morchidi

Clawdeena poses in a ball pit during the World of Barbie immersive experience preview in Santa Monica, California, USA, 12 April 2023. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Reagan Rigby looks at the first Barbie doll on display during the World of Barbie immersive experience preview in Santa Monica, California, USA, 12 April 2023. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Nava Rose walks into a backdrop during the World of Barbie immersive experience preview in Santa Monica, California, USA, 12 April 2023. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Women in traditional dresses walk through an asparagus field near Beelitz, Germany, 13 April 2023. The asparagus season officially began on 13 April with a small press event on an asparagus field on the Syringhof farm in Beelitz, near Berlin. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Museum workers open protective wooden crates of Venetian marble statues after wintering on the Hermitage Alley of the Catherine Park in front of the Catherine Palace in the Tsarskoye Selo museum reserve in St. Petersburg, Russia, 13 April 2023. The museum-reserve houses 30 sculptures and 11 pedestals. It is one of the largest collections in Russia. The museum will be open to visitors from 15 April through 30 October. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Dancers from Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) from the US perform during Skopje’s Dance Fest in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, 12 April 2023. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

People take part in a water gun battle as part of the annual Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, the traditional Thai New Year celebrations, at the tourist spot of Khao San Road in Bangkok, Thailand, on 13 April 2023. Thailand celebrates its first water-splashing Songkran festival following a three-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Songkran is celebrated by splashing water and putting powder on each other’s faces as a symbolic sign of cleansing and washing away the sins from the old year. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A TV reporter reacts during a water gun battle as part of the annual Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, the traditional Thai New Year celebrations, at the tourist spot of Khao San Road in Bangkok, Thailand, on 13 April 2023. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A man reacts during a water gun battle as part of the annual Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, the traditional Thai New Year celebrations, at the tourist spot of Khao San Road in Bangkok, Thailand, on 13 April 2023.EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A father carries his child on his shoulders while walking through the water gun fight on Khaosan Road on April 13, 2023, in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)

A San Lorenzo fan celebrates a goal by his team against Boca Juniors during a soccer match on day 11 of the Argentine Professional League 2023, at Pedro Bidegain ‘El Nuevo Gasometro’ Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 12 April 2023. EPA-EFE/Luciano Gonzalez

People play pickleball on a converted tennis court at the YMCA Bethesda-Chevy Chase on April 12, 2023, in Bethesda, Maryland. Pickleball is a game that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. According to a report from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association pickleball was the fastest-growing sport in America for the third year in a row in 2022. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

David Leal installs a tailpipe on a vehicle at Muffler Pros on April 12, 2023, in Hollywood, Florida. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed new tailpipe emissions limits for cars and trucks that could force 67 per cent of all new vehicles sold in the U.S. by 2032 to be all-electric. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Demonstrators hold up a mock pipeline at a “Stop Fossil Gas” protest outside the World Bank headquarters during the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. The IMF trimmed its global-growth projections, warning of high uncertainty and risks as financial sector stress adds to pressures emanating from tighter monetary policy. Photographer: Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A group of carabineros confront some protesters in the centre of Santiago de Chile, Chile, on 12 April 2023. One person died and three agents of the Carabineros (Chilean militarized police) were wounded by bullets in an operation in a popular municipality on the outskirts of the capital after protests by hundreds of high school students demanding the repeal of the recently enacted ‘Naín Retamal Law’, which grants more freedoms to the police in the use of their service weapon, ended in clashes. EPA-EFE/Javier Martin

Activists gather garbage bins and light flares at the entrance to the Constitutional Council during a protest in Paris, France, 13 April 2023. The ‘sages’, members of the Constitutional Council, are due to deliver their verdict on 14 April concerning the examination of the text of the pension reform, almost one month after the country’s prime minister announced the use of article 49.3 of the French Constitution to have the text of the controversial bill to be definitively adopted without a vote. The reform would raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. EPA-EFE/TERESA SUAREZ

An aerial photo taken with a drone shows residents and relatives attending the burial of two of the migrants who died in a fire in Juarez City, Mexico, in Chicacao, Guatemala, on 12 April 2023. Thousands of people paid their respects to the migrants Francisco Gaspar Rojche, and Miguel Rojche, who died on 27 March while in the custody of Mexico, as they tried to reach the United States. Both died along with 17 other compatriots while they were detained in an immigration station where a total of 40 people lost their lives. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III (C) washes the feet of the faithful during the traditional Washing of the Feet ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem’s Old City, 13 April 2023. Orthodox Christians are observing Holy Week in honour of the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III (C) during the traditional Washing of the Feet ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem’s Old City, 13 April 2023. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Fredensborg citizens join the city’s torchlight procession to Fredensborg Castle, where they were received by Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, in Fredensborg, Denmark, on 12 April 2023. It was the first time since her back operation that the Danish Queen appeared in public again. The city of Fredensborg holds the torchlight procession in connection with the Queen’s transfer of residence to Fredensborg Castle. The torchlight procession has been a tradition since 1988. EPA-EFE/Ida Marie Odgaard

A handout photo made available by the South Korean Air Force shows a KC-330 aerial tanker of the South Korean Air Force refuelling an F-15K jet fighter in a drill on April 12, 2023 (issued April 13 2023). EPA-EFE/SOUTH KOREAN AIR FORCE

Paul Gauguin’s Nature morte avec pivoines de chine et mandoline (estimated $10 – 15 million) goes on view on April 13, 2023 in Paris, France. Sotheby’s Paris today unveiled four masterworks by Renoir, Cezanne and Gauguin, recently returned to the heirs of iconic French art dealer Ambroise Vollard. The works were stolen during the Second World War and sold to the Nazis. They will be offered at Sotheby’s major auctions in New York in May 2023, with a combined estimate of over $15 million. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for Sotheby’s) DM/ML

