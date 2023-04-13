Newsdeck

Iraqi player gets two-year ban for ‘trying to attack referee’

epa01323310 Iran's Saipa player Ebrahim Sadeghi (r) fights for ball with Iraqs Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya player Anuir Ahmed(l) during their AFC Champions League football match at the Enqelab Stadium in Karaj , Iran on April 23, 2008. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
By Reuters
13 Apr 2023
April 13 (Reuters) - Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya midfielder Ibrahim Bayesh has been suspended for two years for trying to attack a referee after being sent off in a game on Sunday, the Iraqi Football Association said.

Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya lost 3-2 to Al-Kahraba after a last-gasp goal, to drop to second place in the league.

“Ibrahim Bayesh mocked the referee as he was shown a second yellow card, and after that a red card, as a result (the player) ran towards the referee and tried to attack him, and he threatened and insulted the referee,” Iraq’s federation said in a statement on Wednesday.

Hammadi Ahmed, a member of the club’s administrative board, also received a two-year ban after he pushed the referee and directed “harsh and obscene words” to the refereeing staff, the federation added.

Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya will have to play three home matches without fans and were ordered to pay a fine of 10 million Iraqi dinars ($7,637.79) after their fans rioted after the game.

The club will also have to pay for repairs to the Al-Shaab Stadium after it was damaged during the riot.

(Reporting by Osama Khairy, writing by Shady Amir; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

