Tim Scott launching 2024 Presidential Exploratory Committee

Tim Scott Photographer: Sam Wolfe/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
12 Apr 2023
(Bloomberg) -- Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina is taking another step toward challenging Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Scott plans to launch an exploratory committee on Wednesday that would allow him to begin raising money toward a presidential campaign, according to a person familiar with his plans. The Post & Courier in South Carolina was first to report his decision.

“I’ve been doing a lot of thinking the past few months,” Scott said in an email on Tuesday night to supporters. “From all this and through self reflection and prayer, I’ve decided to make a major announcement tomorrow.”

Scott, 57, who was reelected last November to what he said would be his final six-year term, had been taking steps to run for the White House, including visiting early-voting states. He’s scheduled to appear in Iowa on Wednesday, New Hampshire on Thursday and South Carolina on Friday and Saturday.

Scott is one of three Black senators and the only one who’s a Republican. First elected in 2013, he often refers to his early struggles, growing up poor in North Charleston, and the inspiration he drew from his mother and others to overcome them.

Before winning election to the Senate, he was a congressman and a member of the South Carolina House.

Aside from Trump, other Republicans who have entered the 2024 Republican race include former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Ohio entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Michigan businessman Perry Johnson. Several other prominent Republicans, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, are considering White House campaigns.

