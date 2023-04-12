Newsdeck

Taiwan Strait

Taiwan says it convinced China to rein in no-fly zone plan

Taiwan says it convinced China to rein in no-fly zone plan
A Chinese fighter jet pilot of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) takes part in combat readiness patrol and military exercises around the Taiwan Island, 10 April 2023 (issued 11 April 2023). The Eastern Theater Command of the PLA conducted three days of military drills around the Taiwan Strait from 08 to 10 April. China launched the military exercises in response to the meeting in the United States between Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on 05 April. EPA-EFE/XINHUA / Mei Shaoquan CHINA OUT
By Reuters
12 Apr 2023
0

TAIPEI/BEIJING, April 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan said on Wednesday it had successfully urged China to drastically cut its plan to close airspace north of the island, averting wider travel disruption in a period of high tension in the region due to China's military exercises.

China has not commented on the no-fly zone but South Korea, which was also briefed on the plans, said it was due to an object falling from a satellite launch vehicle.

China initially notified Taipei it would impose a no-fly zone between April 16-18, but Taiwan’s transport ministry said that was later reduced to a period of just 27 minutes on Sunday morning after it objected.

The no-fly zone follows days of intense military drills it has staged around Taiwan in response to President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California last week.

Beijing said the drills – in which it practised blockading the self-ruled island it claims as its own – were “a serious warning against the collusion and provocation of Taiwan independence separatist forces and external forces”.

It was against this backdrop that word of the closure stoked concern of travel disruption across the region.

When China imposed airspace restrictions during military drills last August, there were significant disruptions to flights in the region, with some aircraft required to carry extra fuel, according to OPSGROUP, an aviation industry cooperative that advises on flight risks.

A senior Taiwan official familiar with the matter told Reuters that due to the potential disruption it had used “multiple channels” including diplomacy, intelligence and aviation authorities to dissuade China from carrying out its original plan.

The official said Taiwan had informed all parties that would be impacted by the Chinese request, including some Group of Seven (G7) countries whose foreign ministers are set to travel to Japan for a meeting from April 16-18.

“Everyone found that to be unbelievable,” the official said.

Yan Yu-hsien, deputy chief of the general staff for intelligence from Taiwan’s defence ministry, said the no-fly zone would fall within the country’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ), about 85 nautical miles north of its shores.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said he was unaware of the situation when asked at a regular daily press conference on Wednesday.

 

 

‘STORMY SEAS’

China said on Wednesday that Tsai was pushing Taiwan to “stormy seas” after she met with McCarthy during an overseas trip which also included stops in Guatemala and Belize.

The trip infuriated Beijing, prompting days of military drills designed to show it could forcefully take control of the democratic island.

“Tsai Ing-wen brought danger to Taiwan. Tsai Ing-wen almost completely sided (with) the United States, pushing Taiwan into stormy seas,” China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) spokesperson Zhu Fenglian said.

China views Tsai as a separatist and has rebuffed repeated calls from her for talks. Tsai says she wants peace but that her government will defend Taiwan if it is attacked.

Beijing has continued military activities around Taiwan, despite announcing the three days of drills had ended as scheduled on Monday.

Taiwan said earlier on Wednesday that in the previous 24 hours it had detected 35 Chinese military aircraft and eight navy vessels around Taiwan.

Of those aircraft, 14 had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, according to a ministry-provided map; the line normally serves as an unofficial barrier between the two sides.

China says it does not recognise the existence of the line.

Tsai, who returned to Taiwan a day before the drills began, was relaxed as she met with Canadian lawmakers on Wednesday, saying her overseas trip had been a success in winning support against an aggressor that was threatening the island’s freedom.

“Through this trip we again sent a message to the international community that Taiwan is determined to safeguard freedom and democracy which won acknowledgment and support from our democratic partners,” Tsai said as she met the lawmakers at her office in Taipei.

“Faced with continued authoritarian expansionism it is even more critical for democracies to actively unite,” she added.

By Yimou Lee and Liz Lee

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee in Taipei, Liz Lee and Laurie Chen in Beijing, Sakura Murakami and Tim Kelly in Tokyo; Editing by Tom Hogue and Gerry Doyle)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

After the Bell: Joburg’s dodgy loan shows the wheels are coming off the ANC-EFF alliance road test
South Africa

After the Bell: Joburg’s dodgy loan shows the wheels are coming off the ANC-EFF alliance road test
No cars, no jobs – Chinese auto industry venture in Gqeberha shows little activity seven years after launch
South Africa

No cars, no jobs – Chinese auto industry venture in Gqeberha shows little activity seven years after launch
South Africa set to démarche UAE ambassador on Guptas’ extradition judgment failure
Maverick News

South Africa set to démarche UAE ambassador on Guptas’ extradition judgment failure
Murders most foul – South Africa is spiralling downwards
South Africa

Murders most foul – South Africa is spiralling downwards
As El Niño looms, SA’s southwest may be in for a dry autumn/winter; northeast in for a wet one
South Africa

As El Niño looms, SA’s southwest may be in for a dry autumn/winter; northeast in for a wet one

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 1 April - 7 April 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 1 April – 7 April 2023
Five dead in Louisville bank shooting were suspect's colleagues, governor's friends
Newsdeck

Five dead in Louisville bank shooting were suspect's colleagues, governor's friends
Tim Scott launching 2024 presidential exploratory committee
Newsdeck

Tim Scott launching 2024 presidential exploratory committee
Ukraine resumes electricity exports to Europe
Newsdeck

Ukraine resumes electricity exports to Europe
Britain braces for 'unparalleled' disruption from doctors' strike
Newsdeck

Britain braces for 'unparalleled' disruption from doctors' strike

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.