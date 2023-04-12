Newsdeck

Somalis suffering from climate crisis they did nothing to create

A general view of makeshift tents at a Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Belet Weyne, Hirshabelle state, some 350 kilometres north of the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, 14 December 2019 (issued 18 December 2019). At least 110,000 people were displaced after Shabelle river burst its banks in late October 2019 following heavy rains in the region. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) in Somalia, the rains have inundated 207,000 hectares of land along Shabelle and Juba rivers, raising concerns about food security. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU
By Reuters
12 Apr 2023
MOGADISHU, April 12 (Reuters) - Somalia is suffering from the impact of a climate crisis it has done almost nothing to create, United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday, as a full-blown famine threatens to follow a drought that killed 43,000 people last year.

Some 8.3 million Somalis, almost half the population, require urgent humanitarian assistance, Guterres said, adding that only 15% of the country’s $2.6 billion aid requirement for this year has been met.

“When famine looms, this is totally unacceptable,” Guterres told reporters in Mogadishu.

He was speaking after visiting a camp in Baidoa, south-west Somalia, for people displaced by the drought and by fighting between al Shabaab, an al Qaeda affiliate, and government forces.

“It is unconscionable that Somalis, who have done almost nothing to create the climate crisis, are suffering its terrible impact,” Guterres said. “Climate change is causing chaos.”

After five consecutive failed rainy seasons, the drought has displaced 1.4 million Somalis, with women and children making up 80% of them, he said.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), which sets the global standard for determining the severity of a food crisis, said last December that famine had been temporarily averted but warned the situation was getting worse.

A major government offensive backed by allied clan militias has captured around a third of al Shabaab’s territory, the U.S. ambassador to Somalia told Voice of America in March.

The government claims to have killed 3,000 al Shabaab fighters since the campaign was launched last year, but the militant group has repeatedly shown its ability to strike back in deadly attacks on Mogadishu.

The army and its clan allies are expected to start a second phase of the operation, backed by the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), in the coming weeks.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh in Mogadishu and Hereward Holland in Nairobi; Editing by Estelle Shirbon and Bernadette Baum)

