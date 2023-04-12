Northern Ireland
Biden says new Brexit deal will bring ‘significant investment’ to Northern Ireland
BELFAST, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday a deal between Britain and the European Union to simplify post-Brexit trade rules would lead to significant investment in Northern Ireland from "scores" of major U.S. companies.
“There are scores of major American corporations wanting to come here, wanting to invest,” Biden said, speaking at a university in Belfast during a trip to mark the 25th anniversary of the British province’s 1998 Good Friday peace deal.
In March, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agreed a deal known as the Windsor Framework with the EU in a bid to solve years of wrangling about how to ease trade rules between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic without the need for a hard border which could risk peace in the province.
“The Windsor Framework addressed the practical realities of Brexit and it’s an essential step to ensuring hard earned peace and progress of the Good Friday Agreement are preserved and strengthened,” Biden said.
“I believe the stability and predictability offered by this framework will encourage greater investment in Northern Ireland, significant investment.”
(Reporting by Conor Humphries and Amanda Ferguson, writing by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by Michael Holden)
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet