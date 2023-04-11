Newsdeck

UKRAINE WAR

Ukraine resumes electricity exports to Europe

Ukraine resumes electricity exports to Europe
Workers repair power lines damaged by shelling, in Studenok village, Kharkiv Region, Ukraine, 05 April 2023. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK
By Reuters
11 Apr 2023
0

April 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine has resumed electricity exports to Europe, its energy minister said late on Monday, after they were suspended in October when Russia began launching regular missile and drone attacks at critical energy infrastructure.

The strikes caused sweeping power outages for civilians and industries, forcing workers to work overtime to try to repair the grid.

“We have resumed exports,” Energy Minister German Galushchenko said, adding that Russia “did not succeed at all at destroying our energy system”.

The European Union is Ukraine’s main export market for energy. Galushchenko said the supply of electricity to the domestic population remained the country’s priority despite the resumption of exports.

“We hope to reach the export volumes that we had last year. We plan and will conduct negotiations to increase them because today’s reserves in the system allow us to do that,” he said in televised comments.

In June 2022, Ukraine, which used to export power to Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland, said it was hoping to bring in 1.5 billion euros ($1.64 billion) from electricity exports to the EU by the end of the year.

“There are currently plans to increase cross-border traffic between Ukraine and Poland, which will increase exports,” Galushchenko said.

The International Criminal Court’s top prosecutor visited Ukraine in February to investigate Russia’s air strikes on the power grid.

Kyiv says the attacks aimed to intimidate ordinary civilians. Moscow said they were aimed at weakening the enemy’s military.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Tom Balmforth and Jan Harvey)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘A duplicitous game’ – UAE criticised after Guptas extradition request debacle
Maverick News

‘A duplicitous game’ – UAE criticised after Guptas extradition request debacle
India’s iron giant ready to dynamite them thar hills of KwaZulu-Natal
Maverick News

India’s iron giant ready to dynamite them thar hills of KwaZulu-Natal
Murders most foul – South Africa is spiralling downwards
South Africa

Murders most foul – South Africa is spiralling downwards
BIG BAD WOLF
Maverick Citizen

BIG BAD WOLF
A nostalgic meander through the grand old churches of the Karoo
South Africa

A nostalgic meander through the grand old churches of the Karoo

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 1 April - 7 April 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 1 April – 7 April 2023
I have a picture for you! 25 March - 31 March 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 25 March – 31 March 2023
Five dead in Louisville bank shooting were suspect's colleagues, governor's friends
Newsdeck

Five dead in Louisville bank shooting were suspect's colleagues, governor's friends
Ukraine Latest: Putin blames US for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Newsdeck

Ukraine Latest: Putin blames US for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
I have a picture for you! 18 March - 24 March 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 18 March – 24 March 2023

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.