Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Five dead in Louisville bank shooting were suspect’s colleagues, governor’s friends

Five dead in Louisville bank shooting were suspect’s colleagues, governor’s friends
RALEIGH, NC - OCTOBER 14: Crime scene tape crosses Castle Pines Drive on October 14, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina in the Hedingham neighborhood where 5 people were shot and killed. Police are investigating a 2-mile area of land around the neighborhood where 5 people were shot and killed.(Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)
By Reuters
11 Apr 2023
0

April 10 (Reuters) - The five people shot dead in a shooting on Monday in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, were all colleagues of the suspect who gunned them down, and two of them were close friends of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

By Kanishka Singh

Police identified the dead as Joshua Barrick, 40; Thomas Elliot, 63; Juliana Farmer, 45; James Tutt, 64; and Deana Eckert, 57.

“I have a very good friend who didn’t make it today. And I have another close friend who didn’t either,” a visibly emotional Beshear told reporters in a news briefing on Monday.

Elliott was a senior vice president of Old National Bank whose downtown branch in Louisville was the site of Monday’s assault. He had served as chair of Beshear’s inaugural committee in 2019.

“He helped me become governor,” Beshear said, describing Elliott as “an incredible friend.”

Elliott had also served as chair of the Kentucky Retirement Systems board and was appointed to the board by the current governor’s father Steve Beshear, a former governor himself.

Barrick’s LinkedIn profile showed he was the senior vice president of commercial real estate banking at Old National Bank and had been with the firm for less than a year.

His church, Holy Trinity Parish Louisville, said on Facebook he was survived by his wife and two children. It organized a gathering on Monday “to celebrate Josh’s life and to support and love his family in this most difficult time.”

Farmer’s LinkedIn page showed her to be a loan analyst at the bank while Tutt, who was the eldest among the deceased victims and a lifelong Kentucky resident, served as a real estate market executive at Old National Bank and had been with the firm for about 10 years.

Eckert, 57, who died late on Monday, had worked at Old National Bank for over six years, according to her LinkedIn profile. She was an executive administrative officer. Her family told an ABC News affiliate she underwent multiple surgeries on Monday but did not survive.

The suspect was fatally shot at the scene and identified by police as Connor Sturgeon, 23, who had joined the downtown branch of the Old National Bank as a full-time employee last year. Besides the five people who died, eight others were wounded in Monday’s shooting.

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

‘A duplicitous game’ – UAE criticised after Guptas extradition request debacle
Maverick News

‘A duplicitous game’ – UAE criticised after Guptas extradition request debacle
India’s iron giant ready to dynamite them thar hills of KwaZulu-Natal
Maverick News

India’s iron giant ready to dynamite them thar hills of KwaZulu-Natal
‘From the edge of the sky to the ends of the earth’ – China’s ever-expanding reach
Maverick News

‘From the edge of the sky to the ends of the earth’ – China’s ever-expanding reach
Mpumalanga coal carve-up threatens roll-out of renewable energy projects
DM168

Mpumalanga coal carve-up threatens roll-out of renewable energy projects
Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana made millions from construction company
Maverick News

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana made millions from construction company

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 25 March - 31 March 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 25 March – 31 March 2023
I have a picture for you! 1 April - 7 April 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 1 April – 7 April 2023
Ukraine Latest: Putin blames US for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Newsdeck

Ukraine Latest: Putin blames US for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
I have a picture for you! 18 March - 24 March 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 18 March – 24 March 2023
Israeli raid at Al-Aqsa mosque risks igniting violence, says Arab League
Newsdeck

Israeli raid at Al-Aqsa mosque risks igniting violence, says Arab League

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.