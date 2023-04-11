Newsdeck

Doctors' strike

Britain braces for ‘unparalleled’ disruption from doctors’ strike

Britain braces for ‘unparalleled’ disruption from doctors’ strike
A junior doctor holds up a placard at a picket while on strike outside University College hospital in London, Britain, 11 April 2023. Junior doctors have begun a four-day strike across England over pay and conditions. The 96-hour strike is likely to be the most disruptive in the history of the NHS, with some 250,000 operations and appointments canceled. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
By Reuters
11 Apr 2023
0

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - Junior doctors in Britain began a four-day strike over pay on Tuesday that is likely to cause unprecedented disruption to the state-funded National Health Service (NHS), prompting the government to warn of a risk to patient safety.

Tens of thousands of junior doctors — qualified physicians who make up nearly half of the medical workforce — are striking for pay rises better aligned with inflation, in a walkout that follows a three-day doctors’ strike last month.

“This latest round of strikes will see unparalleled levels of disruption, and we are very concerned about the potential severity of impact on patients and services across the country,” NHS England National Medical Director Stephen Powis said.

“We’ve also asked (hospitals) to reschedule procedures and outpatients as quickly as possible but this will take weeks to recover from,” Powis told BBC Radio, adding that the NHS was working to ensure emergency services were kept intact.

The chief of the NHS Confederation, which represents organisations across the healthcare sector, told Sky News he expected up to 350,000 appointments to be cancelled during the four-day strike.

The strike is the latest to involve NHS staff, following walkouts by nurses, paramedics and others demanding rises that better reflect annual inflation running at more than 10%.

It comes as the NHS experiences one of its most severe crises in its 75-year-history, overwhelmed with some 7 million patients waiting for hospital treatment, severely affecting areas such as cardiovascular care.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made cutting hospital waiting times one of his major priorities amid eroding public satisfaction with an institution that has long been a source of national pride.

The British Medical Association (BMA), the union representing doctors, wants a 35% pay rise, arguing that members have suffered a 26% real terms cut in pay over 15 years.

The BMA has said the strikes by junior doctors, some of whom are very experienced, could be stopped if health minister Steve Barclay put a credible pay offer forward.

“Not only will the walkouts risk patient safety, but they have also been timed to maximise disruption after the Easter break,” Barclay said in a statement.

He says the BMA’s demands are unreasonable and would mean an increase of more then 20,000 pounds ($24,840) for some doctors.

The doctors have joined hundreds of thousands of other public sector workers who have gone on strike in Britain, including railway staff, teachers and civil servants.

Disputes in some sectors have been resolved in recent weeks.

By Sachin Ravikumar

(Additional writing by Michael Holden;Editing by Andrew Cawthorne, Kate Holton and Alex Richardson)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘A duplicitous game’ – UAE criticised after Guptas extradition request debacle
Maverick News

‘A duplicitous game’ – UAE criticised after Guptas extradition request debacle
India’s iron giant ready to dynamite them thar hills of KwaZulu-Natal
Maverick News

India’s iron giant ready to dynamite them thar hills of KwaZulu-Natal
Murders most foul – South Africa is spiralling downwards
South Africa

Murders most foul – South Africa is spiralling downwards
BIG BAD WOLF
Maverick Citizen

BIG BAD WOLF
A nostalgic meander through the grand old churches of the Karoo
South Africa

A nostalgic meander through the grand old churches of the Karoo

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 1 April - 7 April 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 1 April – 7 April 2023
I have a picture for you! 25 March - 31 March 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 25 March – 31 March 2023
Five dead in Louisville bank shooting were suspect's colleagues, governor's friends
Newsdeck

Five dead in Louisville bank shooting were suspect's colleagues, governor's friends
Ukraine Latest: Putin blames US for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Newsdeck

Ukraine Latest: Putin blames US for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
I have a picture for you! 18 March - 24 March 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 18 March – 24 March 2023

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.