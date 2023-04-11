Newsdeck

MYANMAR

At least 50 killed as Myanmar military attacks rebel gathering

At least 50 killed as Myanmar military attacks rebel gathering
People walk on an empty road in Yangon, Myanmar, 01 February 2023. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
By Reuters
11 Apr 2023
0

April 11 (Reuters) - At least 50 people were killed in central Myanmar on Tuesday in an air strike by the military on an event attended by opponents to its rule, according to media and members of a local resistance movement.

Citing residents in the Sagaing region, BBC Burmese, Radio Free Asia (RFA), and the Irrawaddy news portal reported between 50 and 100 people, including civilians, had died in the attack.

Reuters could not immediately verify the reports and a spokesperson for the ruling military did not answer a phone call seeking comment.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since a 2021 coup, with attacks by ethnic minority armies and resistance fighters challenging the rule of the military, which has responded with air strikes and heavy weapons, including in civilian areas.

A member of the local People’s Defence Force (PDF), an anti-junta militia, told Reuters fighter jets had fired on a ceremony held to open their local office.

“So far, the exact number of casualties is still unknown. We cannot retrieve all the bodies yet,” said the PDF member, who declined to be identified.

At least 1.2 million people have been displaced by post-coup fighting, according to the United Nations.

Tuesday’s incident could be one of the deadliest among a string of air strikes since a jet attacked a concert in October, killing at least 50 civilians, local singers and members of an armed ethnic minority group in Kachin State.

Myanmar’s pro-democracy government-in-exile, the National Unity Government, condemned the attack, calling it “yet another example of (the military’s) indiscriminate use of extreme force against civilians”.

Last month, at least eight civilians including children were killed in an air strike on a village in northwest Myanmar, according to a human rights group, ethnic minority rebels and media.

The military has denied international allegations it has committed atrocities against civilians and says it is fighting “terrorists” determined to destabilise the country.

Western countries have imposed sanctions on the junta and its vast business network to try to choke off its revenue and access to arms from key suppliers like Russia.

(Reporting by Reuters staff; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Ed Davies, Martin Petty)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘A duplicitous game’ – UAE criticised after Guptas extradition request debacle
Maverick News

‘A duplicitous game’ – UAE criticised after Guptas extradition request debacle
India’s iron giant ready to dynamite them thar hills of KwaZulu-Natal
Maverick News

India’s iron giant ready to dynamite them thar hills of KwaZulu-Natal
Murders most foul – South Africa is spiralling downwards
South Africa

Murders most foul – South Africa is spiralling downwards
BIG BAD WOLF
Maverick Citizen

BIG BAD WOLF
A nostalgic meander through the grand old churches of the Karoo
South Africa

A nostalgic meander through the grand old churches of the Karoo

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 1 April - 7 April 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 1 April – 7 April 2023
I have a picture for you! 25 March - 31 March 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 25 March – 31 March 2023
Five dead in Louisville bank shooting were suspect's colleagues, governor's friends
Newsdeck

Five dead in Louisville bank shooting were suspect's colleagues, governor's friends
Ukraine Latest: Putin blames US for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Newsdeck

Ukraine Latest: Putin blames US for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
I have a picture for you! 18 March - 24 March 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 18 March – 24 March 2023

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.