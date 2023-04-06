A British Airways Boeing 747 was turned back from taking off from Cape Town International Airport because a passenger with Covid-19 was on board. Photo: EPA-EFE / Andy Rain) (FILE) - A British Airways aircraft stands on a parking position at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, 29 May 2017, (reissued 08 July 2019). Media reports on 08 July 2019 state that British Airways is set to be fined more than 183 million GBP by the British Information Commissioner's Office over a customer data breach, the equivalent of 1.5 percent of the airline's global turnover for the financial year ending 31 December 2019. The fine is over the theft of customers' personal and financial information between 21 August 2018 and 05 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

By David Shepardson

As part of a settlement, the airline, which is owned by IAG ICAG.L, agreed to cease and desist from future similar violations. USDOT said British Airways must pay $67,500 within 30 days and the rest within one year if the airline violates the order.

USDOT said the penalty stemmed from a December 2017 flight from Austin, Texas, to London that resulted in passengers being stuck on the tarmac in poor weather for more than four hours without getting a chance to exit.

British Airways did not immediately comment Wednesday. It told USDOT the delay was caused after the deicing truck ran out of fluid.

It said it did not believe the incident called for a USDOT enforcement action but “in the interest of resolving this proceeding” agreed to the settlement.

USDOT in January said it planned to seek higher penalties from airlines and others that broke consumer protection rules, saying they were necessary to deter future violations.

Under a 2011 rule, airlines are prohibited from allowing domestic flights to remain on the tarmac for more than three hours and international flights for more than four hours at U.S. airports without giving passengers an opportunity to deplane.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)