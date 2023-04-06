Newsdeck

US fines British Airways $135,000 over tarmac delay in 2017

A British Airways Boeing 747 was turned back from taking off from Cape Town International Airport because a passenger with Covid-19 was on board.
By Reuters
06 Apr 2023
NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) Wednesday imposed a $135,000 penalty on British Airways over a 2017 tarmac delay in which it failed to ensure the timely deplaning of passengers.

By David Shepardson

As part of a settlement, the airline, which is owned by IAG ICAG.L, agreed to cease and desist from future similar violations. USDOT said British Airways must pay $67,500 within 30 days and the rest within one year if the airline violates the order.

USDOT said the penalty stemmed from a December 2017 flight from AustinTexas, to London that resulted in passengers being stuck on the tarmac in poor weather for more than four hours without getting a chance to exit.

British Airways did not immediately comment Wednesday. It told USDOT the delay was caused after the deicing truck ran out of fluid.

It said it did not believe the incident called for a USDOT enforcement action but “in the interest of resolving this proceeding” agreed to the settlement.

USDOT in January said it planned to seek higher penalties from airlines and others that broke consumer protection rules, saying they were necessary to deter future violations.

Under a 2011 rule, airlines are prohibited from allowing domestic flights to remain on the tarmac for more than three hours and international flights for more than four hours at U.S. airports without giving passengers an opportunity to deplane.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

