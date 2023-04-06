Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Samsung investors brace for worst profit in at least 14 years

Samsung investors brace for worst profit in at least 14 years
A man walks past Samsung Electronics Co. logo displayed on a glass door at the company's Seocho office buildings in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday, July 5, 2019. (Photo: Jean Chung/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
06 Apr 2023
0

Samsung Electronics Co is heading for its lowest profit since the global financial crisis, if not longer, due to a sharp slowdown in tech demand that triggered losses at its semiconductor division.

The South Korean chipmaker, which reports preliminary results for the March quarter on Friday, is expected to say operating profit plummeted about 90% to 1.45 trillion won (R19.89-billion), according to analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. That would be the smallest profit since 2009. Several profit projections are below 1 trillion won and in some cases just slightly above breakeven. 

While the semiconductor industry is known for its boom-and-bust cycles, it endured one for the history books during the Covid era. Demand soared during the pandemic as consumers bought new computers and smartphones, prompting chipmakers like Samsung to crank up production. But sales tumbled as lockdowns lifted and then shriveled more with soaring inflation, rising interest rates and other global economic trauma. 

That left the $160-billion memory chip industry with a yawning mismatch between supply and demand. Inventories spiked. Prices for DRAM and NAND tumbled. Samsung, the biggest player in memory chips, is expected to lose about $2.7-billion in its semiconductor division.  

“The biggest problem right now is that chip inventories are too high and, in order to reduce them, the company will have to cut production,” said Lee Seung-woo, analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities. 

Prices for DRAM, a type of memory used to process data in computers and phones, slid 20% in the first quarter and are expected to drop 10% to 15% in the second quarter, according to market research firm TrendForce. NAND storage-chip prices plunged as much as 15% and are expected to fall another 5% to 10% in the second quarter.

“Memory prices declined further than the market’s expectations in the first quarter due to poor demand,” said Baik Gilhyun, analyst at Yuanta Securities. “Prices will fall but at a slower pace in the current quarter. There’s not much further to slide because DRAM and NAND contract prices will soon hit their cash-cost level.” 

South Korea’s exports of chips slumped 34.5% in March, following a decline of more than 40% in the previous month, according to data released by the country’s trade ministry. Total exports to China, the biggest trade partner of Korea, fell by 33.4% as the world’s second-biggest economy reels from an economic slump. 

Sanjay Mehrotra, chief executive officer of memory-chip rival Micron Technology Inc, said last week he’s optimistic about a recovery in the market this year as inventory levels decline and demand recovers. Still, any improvement will depend on whether the major chip makers throttle back production. “The recovery could be accelerated if further supply cuts are made,” he said. 

Samsung has been the holdout. While Micron, SK Hynix Inc and Kioxia Holdings Corp have slashed their spending on investment and cut production in the hopes of stemming further price declines, the largest memory maker has kept up its own expenditures. 

Samsung — now led by Jay Y. Lee, the founder’s grandson — has said its strategy historically has been to keep spending during downturns to increase its competitive position. The approach can help the company grab market share — and develop new technologies to wield against rivals like Hynix and Micron when they don’t have the cash to keep up.

In Pyeongtaek, Samsung’s workers are busily constructing the company’s fourth, gigantic chip production line and planning to add two more lines by the end of this decade. Besides memory chips, Samsung is trying to expand its semiconductor foundry business, which is now dominated by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Samsung announced another 300 trillion won investment for a new mega chip campus in Yongin for the next two decades. 

While rivals and investors have called on Samsung to follow the path of its competitors and cut production, Samsung seems unlikely to do so. In February, Lee told the company’s executives they “should not be fazed” by the industry’s challenges and keep investing in the future. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘Chickens coming home to roost’: Another criminal case against businessman Kishene Chetty over SAPS procurement
Maverick News

‘Chickens coming home to roost’: Another criminal case against businessman Kishene Chetty over SAPS procurement
Uncovered — Paul Ngobeni, the fugitive mind behind Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s court defeats
Maverick News

Uncovered — Paul Ngobeni, the fugitive mind behind Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s court defeats
‘Just mute her!’ — Committee chair Qubudile Dyantyi in virtual verbal scuffle with Mkhwebane
Maverick News

‘Just mute her!’ — Committee chair Qubudile Dyantyi in virtual verbal scuffle with Mkhwebane
Godongwana makes U-turn on controversial Eskom exemption
Maverick News

Godongwana makes U-turn on controversial Eskom exemption
Former cricketer Jean Symes sentenced to four years for match-fixing – more prosecutions to follow
Maverick News

Former cricketer Jean Symes sentenced to four years for match-fixing – more prosecutions to follow

TOP READS IN SECTION

Godongwana makes U-turn on controversial Eskom exemption
Maverick News

Godongwana makes U-turn on controversial Eskom exemption
SAPS supplier fined R3.55m for price-gouging on hand sanitisers
South Africa

SAPS supplier fined R3.55m for price-gouging on hand sanitisers
Now for the big fish: Competition Tribunal finds hand sanitiser supplier to SAPS guilty of excessive pricing
South Africa

Now for the big fish: Competition Tribunal finds hand sanitiser supplier to SAPS guilty of excessive pricing
After the Bell: Let’s lower Eskom’s accounting standards — that’s bound to help
South Africa

After the Bell: Let’s lower Eskom’s accounting standards — that’s bound to help
Mauritius, home of the rich and filthy rich, leads Africa’s wealth growth
Africa

Mauritius, home of the rich and filthy rich, leads Africa’s wealth growth

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.