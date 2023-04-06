Business Maverick

Business Maverick

IMF Says China Must Show It Can Play by World Debt-Revamp Rules

By Bloomberg
06 Apr 2023
0

China, the biggest bilateral creditor to developing countries, needs to show it can operate within established international debt-relief processes for poor nations struggling to pay, the chief of the International Monetary Fund said. 

China has been very slow to recognize that multilateral debt restructuring requires China to play by the rules that are already established,” Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a Bloomberg Television interview with Tom Keene Thursday. “Now is the time for China to demonstrate that they are capable of playing by these rules.”

The Paris Club of mostly western traditional creditor nations joined with newer lenders China, India and Saudi Arabia in late 2020 to agree to a roadmap called the Common Framework to restructure debt from poor countries on a case-by-case basis. But the process has been plagued by delays, and Beijing has been reluctant to grant relief.

Read More: IMF Chief Urges Faster Debt Restructurings During Visit to China

Last month, Georgieva was in China, where she said the world urgently needs faster and more efficient processes for restructuring debts of vulnerable countries.

While she said that China’s engagement in the Common Framework to reorganize debt and the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable are “very much welcome,” a number of western nations including the US, the IMF’s largest shareholder, have accused Beijing of dragging its feet in providing relief.

The issue is set to feature prominently at the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings next week.

Read More: ‘Lost Decade’ Looms as US-China Face Off Over Debt Relief

China has prevented progress on debt talks for Zambia — which is participating in the Common Framework — with its call for loans from multilateral development banks and domestic creditors to be included in the country’s restructuring. The US and other countries have rejected such proposals.

“We have now initiated a debt restructuring for Zambia, and I got the assurances from the Chinese Premier that China would play its role,” Georgieva said.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘Chickens coming home to roost’: Another criminal case against businessman Kishene Chetty over SAPS procurement
Maverick News

‘Chickens coming home to roost’: Another criminal case against businessman Kishene Chetty over SAPS procurement
Small Free State town in high court battle with Eskom over use of solar energy to reduce load shedding
Maverick News

Small Free State town in high court battle with Eskom over use of solar energy to reduce load shedding
Uncovered — Paul Ngobeni, the fugitive mind behind Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s court defeats
Maverick News

Uncovered — Paul Ngobeni, the fugitive mind behind Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s court defeats
Key Tshwane win gives ANC a motivation boost while DA suffers low-turnout blow
Maverick News

Key Tshwane win gives ANC a motivation boost while DA suffers low-turnout blow
Cape Town Codeta taxi boss gunned down outside home
Maverick News

Cape Town Codeta taxi boss gunned down outside home

TOP READS IN SECTION

Godongwana makes U-turn on controversial Eskom exemption
Maverick News

Godongwana makes U-turn on controversial Eskom exemption
SAPS supplier fined R3.55m for price-gouging on hand sanitisers
South Africa

SAPS supplier fined R3.55m for price-gouging on hand sanitisers
Now for the big fish: Competition Tribunal finds hand sanitiser supplier to SAPS guilty of excessive pricing
South Africa

Now for the big fish: Competition Tribunal finds hand sanitiser supplier to SAPS guilty of excessive pricing
A Jol-ion good car: Chinese brand Haval keeps revving it up
South Africa

A Jol-ion good car: Chinese brand Haval keeps revving it up
Grand Parade Investments boss Mohsin Tajbhai resigns
South Africa

Grand Parade Investments boss Mohsin Tajbhai resigns

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.