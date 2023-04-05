Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

In images: Terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland raised ahead of potential visit by Biden

In images: Terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland raised ahead of potential visit by Biden
A local resident walks past a loyalist paramilitary mural on April 4, 2023 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The Good Friday Agreement, signed on April 10, 1998, ended most of the violence during the decades-long conflict known as The Troubles. The terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland has been raised from substantial to severe just days before a potential visit to the country by US President Joe Biden. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
05 Apr 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from around the world, over the last 24 hours.

A peace mural is seen in a loyalist area on April 4, 2023 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The Good Friday Agreement, signed on April 10, 1998, ended most of the violence during the decades-long conflict known as The Troubles. The terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland has been raised from substantial to severe just days before a potential visit to the country by US President Joe Biden. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Smoke rises as shop owners and other people look at the burned shops’ site a day after a fire broke out at the cloth market of Bangabazar Shopping Complex, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 05 April 2023. According to Fire Service and Civil Defense, a fire broke out at the cloth market of Bangabazar Shopping Complex on 04 April. At list fifty firefighting units worked with support from the army, navy, air force and Border Guard Bangladesh teams to control the blaze. The reason behind the fire is yet to be determined and no immediate casualties were reported. Fire service and Dhaka South City Corporation formed two separate committees to find out the cause of the fire. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Shop owners and other people stand next to fire trucks as they look at the burned shops’ site a day after a fire broke out at the cloth market of Bangabazar Shopping Complex, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 05 April 2023. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Ultra-Orthodox Jews pray and burn leavened bread at Mea Shearim neighbourhood in Jerusalem, 05 April 2023. The burning of all products containing leavening agents, or Chametz, is a customary preparation ahead of the week-long Jewish high holiday of Passover that commemorates the Jewish exodus from Egypt in Biblical times. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Ultra-Orthodox Jews collect water from a mountain spring outside Jerusalem, 04 April 2023. The water will be used in the making of ‘matza’, or unleavened bread, that is used in place of bread during the week-long Jewish high holiday of Passover. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Catholic faithful participate in the ‘La Resena’ procession during Holy Week, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, 04 April 2023. Hundreds of devout Catholics packed the centre of Guatemala City to accompany the procession of ‘La Resena’, a procession with 373 years of history that leaves every Tuesday of Holy Week. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Worshippers visit relatives’ graves in Diamond Hill Cemetery, Hong Kong, China, 05 April 2023. Thousands of Hongkongers turned up in big groups to see ancestors’ graves in cemeteries for grave-sweeping during the Ching Ming Festival after a 3-year traditional drought amid the Covid-19 pandemic. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

A Sri Lankan Buddhist devotee participates in a religious observance on a full moon day at a temple in the Kelaniya suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, 05 April 2023. Buddhism is the official religion of the South Asian island nation and the majority of the island’s population traditionally engages in religious observances on full moon days. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Palestinians gather among burning tyres as they watch rockets being fired towards Israel near the border with Israel in the Gaza Strip, early 05 April 2023. Israeli warplanes struck Hamas sites after Palestinians fired rockets towards Israeli land. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinians gather among burning tyres as they watch rockets being fired towards Israel near the border with Israel in the Gaza Strip, early 05 April 2023. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A protester holds a banner reading ‘Trump Won’ as about six pro-Trump demonstrators protest following the Indictment and arraignment of former President Donald Trump in front of the Federal Building, in Los Angeles, California, USA, 04 April 2023. Former US President Donald Trump was indicted and arraigned in New York Criminal Court and pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Former US President Donald J. Trump walks towards the courtroom inside New York Criminal Court in New York, New York, USA, 04 April 2023. A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict former President Donald J. Trump last week and he will turn himself in at the courthouse and appear before a judge to hear the charges against him later today. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Russian policemen guard the cage with Darya Trepova (C), who has been detained on suspicion of involvement in the explosion at a cafe in St Petersburg, during a hearing in the Basemany court in Moscow, Russia, 04 April 2023. According to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Darya Trepova was detained on suspicion of involvement in the explosion in a cafe in St. Petersburg and have charged Trepova with a terrorist attack, that killed Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky (Maxim Fomin), and injured 40 others people, the telegram channel of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reported on 04 April. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska exit Bristol Hotel as they move towards the Presidential Palace on April 05, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland. The Ukrainian President will meet his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda and Poland’s Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki to discuss issues related to security, economic and agricultural cooperation. (Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images)

Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a statement during a press conference with Poland’s Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki at the Prime Minister Chancellery on April 05, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland. The Ukrainian President will meet his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda and Poland’s Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki to discuss issues related to security, economic and agricultural cooperation. (Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images)

Polish President Andrzej Duda (R) awards Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with Order of the White Eagle during his visit in Warsaw, Poland, 05 April 2023. Zelensky was awarded the Order of the White Eagle in recognition of his merits in deepening relations between Poland and Ukraine, for his security activities and steadfastness in defending human rights. Bilateral relations and cooperation will top the agenda during the presidents’ meeting. EPA-EFE/Radek Pietruszka

A boat with tourists enters a secret naval base from the former Yugoslavia on April 4, 2023, in Tivat, Montenegro. Built in the Bay of Kotor during the Cold War, the naval base was used to hide warships and submarines from potential air or sea attacks. The Federal People’s Republic of Yugoslavia was dissolved in 1992 and Montenegro became independent from Serbia after the 2006 referendum. (Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images)

People gather around the carcass of a sperm whale at a beach in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, 05 April 2023. The carcass measures 18 meters long. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

A spotted owl flies in Kathmandu, Nepal, 05 April 2023. Nepal is a main destination for migratory birds coming from the southern parts of Southeast Asia, Africa, and Australia due to its favourable breeding environment. According to ornithologists, more than 900 bird species have been spotted in Nepal. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A Volocoptor X2 model is seen in a test flight during the official opening of a Volocopter hangar on April 04, 2023, in Bruchsal, Germany. Volocopter is developing two-seat multirotor aircraft for air taxi services. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Reo Nishida and Karen Yamasaki compete in the Mixed Synchronized 10m Platform during day two of the Tsubasa Japan Diving Cup at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on April 5, 2023, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images) DM/ML

