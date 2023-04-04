Newsdeck

Sporting injuries

Over 150 ex-soccer, rugby players join concussion lawsuit

Over 150 ex-soccer, rugby players join concussion lawsuit
Wales' Ryan Jones is tackled by Adam Ashley-Cooper (R) of Australia during their international test at Allianz Stadium in Sydney on 23 June 2012. EPA/PAUL MILLER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
By Reuters
04 Apr 2023
0

April 4 (Reuters) - A group of more than 150 former soccer, rugby league and rugby union players suffering from neurological impairments are due to join a class-action lawsuit against their respective governing bodies, lawyers representing the players said on Tuesday.

London sports law firm Rylands Garth said it would issue proceedings in court on Tuesday on behalf of 100 rugby league players, 40 rugby union players and 15 football players, taking the total number of claimants to 380.

The players allege that the sports’ governing bodies failed to protect them from concussion and non-concussion injuries that caused various disorders including early onset dementia, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and motor neurone disease.

“Acting on the latest science, evidence and independent expert guidance, we constantly strive to safeguard and support all our players – future, current, and former…,” World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said in a joint statement.

“As has been the position since December 2020 when these claims were first made, we remain unable to comment on the specifics of the legal action as we continue to await the full details of the claims being made against us.”

Reuters has contacted RFL and soccer’s governing body FIFA for comment.

In recent months, World Rugby has also recommended the tackle height be lowered in the amateur game and pointed to studies in France and South Africa that showed positive advancements in terms of player safety and overall game experience.

Rylands Garth represents over 250 rugby union players with brain damage, including England World Cup winner Steve Thompson and former Wales captain Ryan Jones, in a claim against World Rugby and the governing bodies of England and Wales.

The firm also represents 100 rugby league players as part of a separate but similar potential claim against England’s RFL.

Former British & Irish Lion Dafydd James, who joined the claim on Tuesday, said his early onset dementia diagnosis could explain his mental health struggles.

“In a way it probably highlights that I’ve got a little bit of an answer about why I feel the way I do,” the 42-year-old former Wales international told the BBC.

“I think there’s a duty of care on both sides to make it safer so there’s longevity and the game can move forward.”

World Rugby, RFU and WRU responded to James’s comments, saying, “we care deeply about every member of the rugby family and have been saddened by the brave personal accounts of Dafydd and other former players who are struggling with health issues.”

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Aadi Nair; Editing by Peter Rutherford and Christian Radnedge)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Evidence leader's fine legal scalpel slices through Mkhwebane’s assertions about CR17 ‘money laundering’
Maverick News

Evidence leader's fine legal scalpel slices through Mkhwebane’s assertions about CR17 ‘money laundering’
Former cricketer Jean Symes sentenced to four years for match-fixing – more prosecutions to follow
Maverick News

Former cricketer Jean Symes sentenced to four years for match-fixing – more prosecutions to follow
Our Lady of Perpetual Exemption: Eskom's latest saga alarms already bruised South Africa
Maverick News

Our Lady of Perpetual Exemption: Eskom's latest saga alarms already bruised South Africa
Vladimir Putin in South Africa: A diplomatic and legal dilemma for the government
Maverick News

Vladimir Putin in South Africa: A diplomatic and legal dilemma for the government
Hawks tighten screws on buyers allegedly fleecing Eskom power stations
Maverick News

Hawks tighten screws on buyers allegedly fleecing Eskom power stations

TOP READS IN SECTION

Finland set to join Nato in historic shift while Sweden waits
Newsdeck

Finland set to join Nato in historic shift while Sweden waits
I have a picture for you! 25 March - 31 March 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 25 March – 31 March 2023
US, South Korea start joint sea drills as North Korea makes nuclear threat
Newsdeck

US, South Korea start joint sea drills as North Korea makes nuclear threat
Russia accuses Ukraine of blowing up war blogger Tatarsky, arrests woman
Newsdeck

Russia accuses Ukraine of blowing up war blogger Tatarsky, arrests woman
I have a picture for you! 18 March - 24 March 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 18 March – 24 March 2023

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.