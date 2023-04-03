Maverick Life

In images: the WCF International Cat Show in Hanoi, Vietnam

A Sphynx cat stands on a man's shoulder during the WCF International Cat Show in Hanoi, Vietnam, 02 April 2023. The two-day event opened on 01 April at the Van Ho Exhibition Centre in Hanoi. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
By Maverick Life Editors
03 Apr 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from around the world, over the last 24 hours.

A British Shorthair cat is held by its owner at the WCF International Cat Show in Hanoi, Vietnam, 02 April 2023. The two-day event opened on 01 April at the Van Ho Exhibition Centre in Hanoi. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

A Sphynx cat is held by its owner at the WCF International Cat Show in Hanoi, Vietnam, 02 April 2023. The two-day event opened on 01 April at the Van Ho Exhibition Centre in Hanoi. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

A demonstrator carries a painting depicting Former US President Donald Trump in jail outside criminal court in New York, US, on Monday, April 3, 2023. Donald Trump became the first former US president to be indicted, when a Manhattan grand jury Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had convened in January determined there was enough evidence to proceed with a case against him. Photographer: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A supporter of former US President Donald Trump wears a “We The People” hat outside of Trump Tower in New York, US, on Monday, April 3, 2023. Donald Trump became the first former US president to be indicted, when a Manhattan grand jury Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had convened in January determined there was enough evidence to proceed with a case against him. Photographer: Alex Kent/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A supporter of former US President Donald Trump wears Trump-themed shoes and socks outside of Trump Tower in New York, US, on Monday, April 3, 2023. Donald Trump became the first former US president to be indicted, when a Manhattan grand jury Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had convened in January determined there was enough evidence to proceed with a case against him. Photographer: Alex Kent/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A protester holds a shattered window mimicking a gunshot to his forehead as students from across Nashville walked out of schools and gather at the Tennessee State Capitol Building in protest to demand action for gun reform laws in the state on April 3, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. A 28-year-old former student of the private Covenant School in Nashville, wielding a handgun and two AR-style weapons, shot and killed three 9-year-old students and three adults before being killed by responding police officers on March 27th. (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)

A mother and her children protest to demand action for gun reform laws near the Tennessee State Capitol Building on April 3, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.  (Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)

Child art prodigy Mikail Akar creates a one-of-a-kind painting at the Empire State Building on April 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

“Eiffela”, a replica of the Eiffel Tower was erected overnight at the foot of the original, on the occasion of the monument’s 134th anniversary on April 03, 2023 in Paris, France. The mysterious little Eiffela, created by French artist Philippe Maindron is made of 23 tons of steel, 32 meters high, and stands in the Champ de Mars garden.” at the foot of the famous Iron Lady. “Eiffela” will be visible for tourists and Parisians until next April 10. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

A Thai man celebrates next to army officers after drawing from a lottery to be exempted from service during the annual military conscription draft day in Bangkok, Thailand, 01 April 2023. The Royal Thai Armed Forces launched their annual military conscription draft day, searching for healthy men of fighting age from 21 years old and above, while transgender women who have bodies not consistent with their birth sex and have undergone breast augmentation surgery and full gender reassignment operations, as well as those who do not pass the physical and mental health examinations are exempted from military service. Many young Thai men are willing to avoid recruiting as they will lose two productive years for military service as well as the fears of harsh training, poor welfare and violations against draftees. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai man has his height measured by a soldier for a physical check during the annual military conscription draft day in Bangkok, Thailand, 01 April 2023. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Masked and naked members of the University of the Philippines Alpha Phi Omega Fraternity stage a demonstration at campus grounds in Manila, Philippines, 03 April 2023. The Alpha Phi Omega Fraternity members called school officials to safeguard students from fraternity-related violence. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Hundreds of people from the LGBT collective march to demand their rights to housing, health and employment and denounced the government’s lack of attention, in Mexico City, Mexico, on 31 March 2023. On International Day of Trans Visibility, those who define themselves as the ‘trans resistance’ demonstrated with mobilisation from the Monument to the Revolution to the Congress of Mexico City. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

People participate in the contest for the tallest palm during Palm Sunday celebrations in Lipnica Murowana, southern Poland, on 02 April 2023. A contest for the tallest palm is taking place for the 64th time. The tallest palm this year was over 27 meters high. EPA-EFE/Lukasz Gagulski

Indian Christians hold palm fronds as they take part in a religious procession on the occasion of Palm Sunday, at a church, in Chennai, India, 02 April 2023. Palm Sunday for Roman Catholic devotees symbolically marks the biblical account of the entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem, signalling the start of the Holy Week, before Easter. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

Catholic clergymen carry palm branches during the Palm Sunday procession at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Old City of Jerusalem, 02 April 2023. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Lebanese Bishop George Bakouni speaks during a Palm Sunday mass at the Greek Catholic Church in Beirut, Lebanon, on 02 April 2023. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Mohamed, an Egyptian Mesaharati (late-night waker) bangs his drums calling on people to wake up for the Suhoor as he walks around the Matarya neighbourhood, in Cairo, Egypt, 31 March 2023. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walking at the alley of the Chain gate leading to the Al Aqsa mosque compound, in Jerusalem, early 01 April 2023. Police Spokesperson’s Unit (Jerusalem District) reported that police officers neutralized a suspect who was suspected of having stolen a weapon from a police officer at the Chain Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem, the suspect was neutralized on the spot and no police injuries were reported. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

A scattered shoe at the scene of a stampede that took place during a Ramadan ration charity distribution in Karachi, Pakistan, 31 March 2023. At least 11 people died, including eight women and three children, and several were injured in a stampede inside the premises of a factory at the Naurus intersection in Karachi’s SITE area, police said. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate looks down while seated in the back seat of his lawyer’s car after leaving the police arrest building, as he was moved from police custody to house arrest with immediate effect, as a Romanian judge has ruled, in Bucharest, Romania, 31 march 2023. Two associates, Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu, were also released. All four have been ordered to stay in the buildings where they live unless they have judicial permission to leave. On 29 December 2022, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested as a result of the DIICOT inquiry under the charges of human trafficking and intention to form an organized crime group. Romanian police stated that the two brothers and their associates coerced victims into creating a paid pornography service for social media platforms. EPA-EFE/Robert Ghement

Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro performs onstage during the Saturno World Tour at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico, early 01 April 2023. EPA-EFE/THAIS LLORCA

Pusarla Venkata Sindhu of India in action against Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark during their match at the Madrid Spain Masters badminton tournament at the Gallur Municipal Sports Center in Madrid, Spain, 31 March 2023. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in action against Jannik Sinner of Italy during the Men’s Singles Semifinals of the 2023 Miami Open tennis tournament at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, USA, 31 March 2023. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Jacob Eagan of Castle Rock, Colorado, USA reacts to a putt on the 18th green during the Augusta Drive, Chip and Putt National finals at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, 02 April 2023. The Augusta National Golf Club will hold the Master’s Tournament from 06 April through 09 April 2023. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Workers clean the cracks in the Western Wall as they remove prayer notes stuck by believers and visitors to Judaism’s holiest site, ahead of the Passover holiday at Jerusalem’s Old City, 02 April 2023. The cleaning is done annually in preparation for the Passover holiday. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

A person visits an immersive exhibition of the Swiss painter Ferdinand Hodler and Swiss-born German artist Paul Klee in Tbilisi, Georgia, on 01 April 2023. The show forms part of a cultural festival called ‘Bridge: Zurich – Tbilisi’ and runs from 01 to 10 April 2023. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

New employees of Japan Airlines Group (JAL) attend the company entrance ceremony at a Haneda airport maintenance hangar in Tokyo, Japan, on 03 April 2023. Almost 2,000 new recruits from 37 JAL group companies attended the event at the start of the new fiscal year. The ceremony was held for the first time in four years following a suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A Sphynx cat is held by its owner at the WCF International Cat Show in Hanoi, Vietnam, on 02 April 2023. The two-day event opened on 01 April at the Van Ho Exhibition Centre in Hanoi. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH DM/ML

