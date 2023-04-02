Maverick Life

TONGUE IN CHEEK

Message for the Moegoe from Moscow: SA takes a stand against global tsotsis

Message for the Moegoe from Moscow: SA takes a stand against global tsotsis
Vladimir Putin is expected in South Africa this year for the BRICS summit. (Photo: Alexey Druzhinin/Getty Images)
By Mr Styles
02 Apr 2023
0

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to touch down in Mzansi later this year for the BRICS summit. All I can say is beware, Vlado. This stylish son of the soil will be ready – and waiting – for you.

I have literally been living in the gym – getting myself into tiptop condition and polishing my rusty martial arts skills since those chaps at the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant of arrest for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Vlado is set to head to our shores sometime this year for the BRICS summit. This leaves Mzansi with the responsibility of ensuring that the Moegoe from Moscow never gets to taste vodka ever again in his icy life.

For the next few months, I’m forsaking the world and retreating into a quiet, secret life as I prepare for this momentous assignment.

If compatriots like Nelson Mandela could take one for the country by spending several decades in jail, why can’t I, a stylish son of the soil, also take one for all 60 million of us South Africans and the millions of other souls across the globe by carrying out this citizen’s arrest?

Thanks to the gods, I have even managed to trace MaSeven, a former cash-heist gang leader who is now doing a few life sentences for his role in these deadly robberies.

MaSeven has agreed to put me in touch with the sangoma who used to “strengthen” him and his buddies before each hit. Common sense tells me this sangoma knows his stuff because in all 22 heists he was involved in, MaSeven has never once been hit by a bullet.

Apparently, those bullets fired by the guards always turned into R200 notes when fired at MaSeven, courtesy of the sangoma’s charms. So, Putin’s men better be careful…

Arresting the Butcher of Darfur embarrassment

You see, the last time South Africa (SA) was given such a responsibility, to help to make the world a better place by arresting the Butcher of Darfur, one Omar al-Bashir, the relevant people embarrassed us all.

They let the former goat shepherd slip out of the country and back to his desert stronghold without carrying out their mandate as required by the ICC, to which SA is a signatory.

While having a stiff, calming drink the other day after learning about this latest responsibility bestowed upon us, I wondered if perhaps the world’s gods are testing us. Because why, out of 195 countries in this world, should the responsibility for arresting international tsotsis always fall on us?

Read more in Daily Maverick: Putin’s scheduled visit to South Africa could herald another Bashir debacle

Why can’t such responsibilities fall upon other countries, like Malawi for instance, or Eswatini? Malawi, for as long as I have been inhaling and exhaling under this merciless African sun, has always been known as the undisputed champion of witchcraft.

Very few people, including Malawians themselves, have cared to dispute this, which leaves one with a nagging suspicion that there could be some element of truth to this.

I once heard of a Joburg-based Malawian gardener, Fuchson, who made the daily commute back to his home country at the end of his shift in the northern suburbs through “magic airways”.

While he was back home in his Malawi village each night, folks in Joburg would see the same guy walking to the corner shop carrying a carton of milk. This is the kind of skill that Malawi can put to good use – and at the same time earn some glory – by arresting fugitives such as Putin.

Putin no lame duck

Anyway, from the intelligence I have gathered so far, Putin is no lame duck like our local politicians. The man is KGB-trained and is a top-class sniper who has aced extreme survival courses, which included spending days in the Russian mountains during bitterly cold months, surviving only on vodka.

He is an accomplished horse rider and spends his Sunday afternoons cruising the seas on a submarine while sipping vodka cocktails. And, oh boy, his martial arts skills can put the best of the monks in the Shaolin Temple to shame.

Now, imagine SA sending out one of Bheki Cele’s sloths to apprehend such a highly trained man.

We really can’t afford the embarrassment. Even Cele himself wouldn’t stand a chance against Vlado and his men.

And have you noticed how African heads of state are always surrounded by dozens upon dozens of beefy security men? Curiously, our presidents always seem to go for the meanest-looking men for the task of guarding them.

I am actually beginning to wonder if these people are there to guard their principals, or to strike the fear of the devil into us members of the public. They seem forever unhappy, angry, bitter and nauseated.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Under pressure: And so, Mr Putin, how has your war been going these days?

Not sure if this is one of the strict requirements of the job. Well, if it is, a good-looking, loveable fella like yours truly would never ever be considered for such a prestigious occupation.

Not that I care for such an occupation. I just can’t stand the thought of spending most of my precious life guarding a man whose sole responsibility is to make the lives of millions of other people miserable through load shedding, failure to combat crime and ensuring poverty remains a daily reality. Poverty remains an African politician’s best marketing tool.

Anyway, let’s leave that poverty-stricken topic for another time. The main issue now is Putin. By the time the man with vodka-infused veins touches down in this land of Thabo Bester and Bheki Cele, I will be more than ready. Pity I can’t reveal much of my plan now for security reasons.

But what I know is that I’m gon’ get my man. I’m gonna nab him in style. I’m just praying good ol’ Vlado doesn’t read this piece, because I don’t think he would dare set foot here after that. DM168

Mr Styles is the former president of the Organisation for Stylish People of South Africa (Osposa). He is against anything and anyone unstylish.

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R25.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

The unfolding Thabo Bester story shows journalists can be better than cops at busting miscreants
DM168

The unfolding Thabo Bester story shows journalists can be better than cops at busting miscreants
Chaos at Mall of Africa as scores of black-clad teenagers run wild
Maverick News

Chaos at Mall of Africa as scores of black-clad teenagers run wild
In her final leadership push Phalatse takes a swipe at Steenhuisen, invoking comparisons with Zuma
Maverick News

In her final leadership push Phalatse takes a swipe at Steenhuisen, invoking comparisons with Zuma
Thabo Bester’s big construction scam, the case for a basic income grant and everything on the shroom boom
Maverick News

Thabo Bester’s big construction scam, the case for a basic income grant and everything on the shroom boom
Consumer commission warns people against buying from Manicaa
South Africa

Consumer commission warns people against buying from Manicaa

TOP READS IN SECTION

Chaos at Mall of Africa as scores of black-clad teenagers run wild
Maverick News

Chaos at Mall of Africa as scores of black-clad teenagers run wild
‘The vultures are out’ — Prof Jonathan Jansen highlights corruption and looting at SA universities
Maverick News

‘The vultures are out’ — Prof Jonathan Jansen highlights corruption and looting at SA universities
Democratic Alliance expected to play it safe and close ranks behind Steenhuisen before SA's critical 2024 polls
Maverick News

Democratic Alliance expected to play it safe and close ranks behind Steenhuisen before SA's critical 2024 polls
A new rural land grab as urban elites build homes on customary farming areas
Maverick News

A new rural land grab as urban elites build homes on customary farming areas
Overlooked SAPS recruits determined to be recognised by latest recruitment drive
Maverick News

Overlooked SAPS recruits determined to be recognised by latest recruitment drive

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.