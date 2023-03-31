Signage of Monjasa Holdings A/S at the company's office in Singapore, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Photographer: Lionel Ng/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Liberian-flagged oil and chemical tanker Monjasa Reformer with 16 crew members was boarded by five armed people 140 miles west of the Republic of Congo’s Port Pointe-Noire, its owner said at the time.

The Monjasa shipping company declined to say how many crew members were still missing.

The Reformer subsequently went missing, but was later located by the French navy off Sao Tome and Principe, Monjasa said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with the crew members still missing and their families during this stressful period. Monjasa will continue working closely with the local authorities to support our seafarers safe return to their families,” the company said.

The rescued crew members are all in good health and are receiving proper attention in a secure environment, it added.

There was no damage reported to the ship or its cargo, Monjasa said.

