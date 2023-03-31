Newsdeck

UKRAINE WAR

Russia says Ukraine ceasefire now would not achieve Moscow’s goals

Russia says Ukraine ceasefire now would not achieve Moscow’s goals
Rescuers survey the damage after a missile strike in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, 27 March 2023. One person was killed and 25 people injured in Russian missile strikes on Sloviansk and Druzhkivka, according to the Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko. Russian troops on 24 February 2022, entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/Maria Senovilla
By Reuters
31 Mar 2023
0

The Kremlin was reacting after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko - Russia's closest ally - called for an immediate ceasefire, without preconditions, and for both Moscow and Kyiv to start negotiations on a lasting peace settlement.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Russia had noted Lukashenko‘s comments and that President Vladimir Putin would discuss it with him next week. But he said Russia’s goals in Ukraine could not be achieved at the moment through a halt in fighting.

“In terms of Ukraine, nothing is changing, the special military operation is continuing because today that is the only means in front of us to achieve our goals,” Peskov said.

He said parts of a plan proposed by China for peace in Ukraine were “unrealisable at the moment, due to the unwillingness – or rather the inability – of the Ukrainian side to disobey their supervisors and commanders”.

That was a reference to Moscow’s claims – unsupported by evidence – that Ukraine’s Western backers have ordered Kyiv not to pursue a ceasefire.

“These commanders, as we know, are not sitting in Kyiv and insist that the war continues,” Peskov said.

Russia has said it is open for peace but has made clear this would only be on its terms. It says Kyiv must accept the “new realities” on the ground, where Russia has seized and claimed to have annexed more than a sixth of Ukrainian territory.

Ukraine has said Russia must withdraw its troops as a precursor to any peace deal, and says any temporary ceasefire would only allow Russia to regroup for future military action.

Moscow says the United States and its allies are using Ukraine as part of a “hybrid war” in which they aim to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia. Ukraine and the West say Russia’s claims are a baseless pretext to justify its invasion.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Mark Trevelyan)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Chaos at Mall of Africa as scores of black-clad teenagers run wild
Maverick News

Chaos at Mall of Africa as scores of black-clad teenagers run wild
‘No dirty dollars’, says Ramaphosa as Phala Phala farm forex saga returns to public spotlight
Maverick News

‘No dirty dollars’, says Ramaphosa as Phala Phala farm forex saga returns to public spotlight
Constant Gardeners: Mkhwebane and Mpofu ‘landscape’ all the way back to Zuma Spy Tapes at impeachment inquiry
Maverick News

Constant Gardeners: Mkhwebane and Mpofu ‘landscape’ all the way back to Zuma Spy Tapes at impeachment inquiry
Mission Eskompossible
South Africa

Mission Eskompossible
A new rural land grab as urban elites build homes on customary farming areas
Maverick News

A new rural land grab as urban elites build homes on customary farming areas

TOP READS IN SECTION

Trump to be arraigned early next week after historic indictment
Newsdeck

Trump to be arraigned early next week after historic indictment
I have a picture for you! 18 March - 24 March 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 18 March – 24 March 2023
Trump NY grand jury on hush money case gets a break until April 24
Newsdeck

Trump NY grand jury on hush money case gets a break until April 24
Elon Musk and others urge AI pause, citing 'risks to society'
Newsdeck

Elon Musk and others urge AI pause, citing 'risks to society'
Netflix tests idea of expanding gaming service to televisions
Newsdeck

Netflix tests idea of expanding gaming service to televisions

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.