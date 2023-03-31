Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Manhattan DA Fires Back at House Republicans on Trump Indictment

Manhattan DA Fires Back at House Republicans on Trump Indictment
Alvin Bragg Photographer: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
By Bloomberg
31 Mar 2023
0

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg fired back at House Republicans demanding his testimony over the indictment of Donald Trump, as the battle of wills between them escalates.

Bragg’s grand jury voted Thursday to bring charges against Trump in the DA’s probe of hush money paid to a porn star during the 2016 election campaign, the first time a former president has been indicted.

In a letter on Friday to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, Bragg’s general counsel, Leslie Dubeck, said the jurors had found probable cause to charge Trump.

Read the letter here

 

“The charges filed yesterday were brought by citizens of New York, doing their civic duty as members of a grand jury, who found probable cause to accuse Mr. Trump of having committed crimes in New York,” Dubeck said in the letter.

Threat of Subpoena

Bragg convened the grand jury in January to investigate whether Trump directed that the payments be made to Stormy Daniels and then covertly reimbursed his lawyer at the time, Michael Cohen, for making them. Those acts could be violations of state law against the falsification of business records and could rise to a felony if done in breaking a federal law such as on campaign finance.

House Republican leaders have threatened to issue a congressional subpoena for Bragg’s testimony about his Trump probe. Last week they rejected a rebuttal the DA had made and repeated their demand for his testimony. They said they might seek criminal charges against him if he continued to resist.

House Oversight Subcommittee Hearing On Origins Of Covid
Representative Jim Jordan

Read More: House GOP Claims Subpoena Power in Manhattan DA Clash Over Trump

Trump has called the indictment a “persecution” and warned of “death & destruction” as a result. He posted an image of himself with a baseball bat near Bragg. On his Truth Social platform Friday he attacked Justice Juan Merchan, the judge assigned to his case.

In Friday’s letter to Jordan, which was also addressed to Oversight Chairman James Comer and Administration Chairman Bryan Steil, Dubeck sharply criticized the GOP leaders for their stance.

“As committee chairmen, you could use the stature of your office to denounce these attacks and urge respect for the fairness of our justice system and for the work of the impartial grand jury,” she wrote.

Instead, she continued, “you and many of your colleagues have chosen to collaborate with Mr. Trump’s efforts to vilify and denigrate the integrity of elected state prosecutors and trial judges and made unfounded allegations that the office’s investigation, conducted via an independent grand jury of average citizens serving New York State, is politically motivated.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Chaos at Mall of Africa as scores of black-clad teenagers run wild
Maverick News

Chaos at Mall of Africa as scores of black-clad teenagers run wild
Overlooked SAPS recruits determined to be recognised by latest recruitment drive
Maverick News

Overlooked SAPS recruits determined to be recognised by latest recruitment drive
Constant Gardeners: Mkhwebane and Mpofu ‘landscape’ all the way back to Zuma Spy Tapes at impeachment inquiry
Maverick News

Constant Gardeners: Mkhwebane and Mpofu ‘landscape’ all the way back to Zuma Spy Tapes at impeachment inquiry
Oscar Pistorius faces parole board, and Reeva Steenkamp’s mother – this is what it decided
Maverick News

Oscar Pistorius faces parole board, and Reeva Steenkamp’s mother – this is what it decided
‘The vultures are out’ — Prof Jonathan Jansen highlights corruption and looting at SA universities
Maverick News

‘The vultures are out’ — Prof Jonathan Jansen highlights corruption and looting at SA universities

TOP READS IN SECTION

Home Affairs’ last-minute move extends concession for 56,000 foreign residents until end of the year
Maverick News

Home Affairs’ last-minute move extends concession for 56,000 foreign residents until end of the year
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to push for extending life of ageing coal-fired power station
South Africa

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to push for extending life of ageing coal-fired power station
Why Gordhan’s diplomatic visit to China is a make-or-break moment for Transnet
Maverick News

Why Gordhan’s diplomatic visit to China is a make-or-break moment for Transnet
Consumer commission warns people against buying from Manicaa
South Africa

Consumer commission warns people against buying from Manicaa
SA Reserve Bank hikes repo rate by 50 basis points after inflation, rand set alarm bells ringing
Maverick News

SA Reserve Bank hikes repo rate by 50 basis points after inflation, rand set alarm bells ringing

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.