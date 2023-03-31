The ECB still has “ground to cover” to bring inflation back to 2% over the medium term, Lagarde told students in Florence, Italy, on Friday. Nevertheless, the 350 basis points of interest-rate increases since last July “is beginning to work,” she said.

Lagarde reiterated that the recent financial-market stress won’t interfere with the fight against elevated prices, and said Deutsche Bank shouldn’t be compared to the downfall of of Credit Suisse Group AG.

She said Europe’s financial system is strong, meaning something similar to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is very unlikely.