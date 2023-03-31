Maverick Life

In images: March for transgender rights in Melbourne, Australia

Advocates and activists participate in a march calling for better protection of transgender people in Melbourne, Australia, 31 March 2023. EPA-EFE/DIEGO FEDELE
By Maverick Life Editors
31 Mar 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from around the world, over the last 24 hours.

Advocates and activists participate in a march calling for better protection of transgender people in Melbourne, Australia, on 31 March 2023. EPA-EFE/DIEGO FEDELE

Samantha Lux attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, USA, on 30 March 2023. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN

South African musician Orville Peck attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, USA, on 30 March 2023. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN

US comedian Margaret Cho attends the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, USA, on 30 March 2023. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN

A model jumps on the trampoline while presenting a creation by the Staffonly during the Shanghai Fashion Week A/W 2023 in Shanghai, China, 30 March 2023. The 2023 Shanghai Fashion Week runs from 23 to 31 March. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

A model prepares backstage ahead of the Staffonly runway presentation during the Shanghai Fashion Week A/W 2023 in Shanghai, China, 30 March 2023. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Afghan children attend an open-air school, an educational initiative by an Afghan man Wazir Khan, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on 29 March 2023 (issued 30 March 2023). A young volunteer, Wazir Khan who himself is a university student, has taken the initiative called ‘Today’s Child’ in Kabul to provide free education to approximately 500 children, who can’t afford to go to school as there is no school in their neighbourhood. Despite being set up in an open space without facilities, students have expressed their joy at the establishment of the school. The Taliban government, which seized power over a year and a half ago following the withdrawal of American troops, banned girls from attending secondary schools and universities. EPA-EFE/SAMIULLAH POPAL

Henry Martinez (L) the brother of Los Angeles deputy public defender Eyvin Hernandez, wears a hood on his head mimicking how his brother was mistreated during his arrest as he speaks during a protest on the one-year anniversary of Hernandez’s imprisonment in Venezuela, at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 30 March 2023. It has been 365 days since Hernandez was arrested for allegedly trying to enter Venezuela illegally. The US State Department has asked for his immediate and unconditional release. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Pedro Martinez, the father of Los Angeles deputy public defender Eyvin Hernandez reacts during a protest on the one-year anniversary of Hernandez’s imprisonment in Venezuela, at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 30 March 2023. It has been 365 days since Hernandez was arrested for allegedly trying to enter Venezuela illegally. The US State Department has asked for his immediate and unconditional release. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Former US President Donald J. Trump mimics a female weight lifter as he delivers remarks, during the America First Policy Institute’s America First Agenda Summit, in Washington, DC, USA, 26 July 2022 (reissued 30 March 2023). A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict former US President Donald J. Trump, Trump confirmed in an email on 30 March 2023. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Graffiti writer Ivan poses next to work in Browns Tunnels which has become a legalised site for graffiti artists and writers on March 30, 2023 in Beeston, England. Brown’s Tunnels is situated under the Clifton flyover, a major trunk road built in 1958 for traffic into and out of Nottingham. The array of tunnels and pedestrian subways has now become a legalised urban canvas after the Beeston Street Art project and the National Highways teamed up to create the agreed site. Brown’s tunnels have become a magnet for graffiti artists and writers enabling them to create their work in a safe and legal environment. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

School workers hold placards reading ‘President Yoon Seok-yeol and educational superintendent, take responsibility’ during a rally against the government’s Labor Policy in Seoul, South Korea, 31 March 2023. Thousands took to the streets demanding to stop discrimination against non-regular workers. As of October 2021, non-regular workers made up about 38 percent of all wage and salary workers. The number has increased in recent years. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

US and Philippine troops fire a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during live fire exercises as part of US-Philippines army-to-army joint drills on March 31, 2023 in Laur, Nueva Ecija, Philippines. Philippine and U.S. troops held live-fire exercises aimed at enhancing Manila’s defense capabilities against external threats as part of the annual army-to-army drills called ‘Salaknib’, which involved more than 3,000 troops, and in preparation for the biggest ever joint military drills called ‘Balikatan’ next month. The upcoming joint exercises will involve 17,600 participants from both sides, including around 12,000 from the United States, and come amid what the Philippines calls “aggressive” Chinese actions in the South China Sea. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)

Ukrainian military personnel hold a Ukrainian national flag during an event to mark the anniversary of the city’s de-occupation in Bucha, Ukraine, on Friday, March 31, 2023. The prime ministers of Slovakia, Slovenia and Croatia visited to mark the one-year liberation of the town of Bucha, near the capital, from a brutal, weeks-long Russian occupation. Photographer: Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Fire burns below the statue of ‘The Sacred Heart of Jesus’ on Naranco hill in Oviedo, Asturias, Spain, 31 March 2023. The region of Asturias fights a total of 116 forest fires, a situation that has caused the evacuation of 174 people from 39 homes. EPA-EFE/Paco Paredes

A photograph taken with a drone shows boats on the reservoir of Alloz, Navarra, Spain, 31 March 2023. Spain’s water reservoirs have reached 51.7 percent of capacity due to drought. EPA-EFE/Jesus Diges

Midnight Ginger rode by Jockey James Martin during ST Mary’s Land Race day at Warwick Racecourse on March 30, 2023, in Warwick, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

A detailed view of a horse being hosed down to cool off after finishing a race during ST Mary’s Land Race day at Warwick Racecourse on March 30, 2023, in Warwick, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Jonathan David Martin poses with the tiger puppet at the Broadway opening night of “Life Of Pi” at The Schoenfeld Theatre on March 30, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The Audi Grandsphere concept car is displayed at the Audi House of Progress interactive exhibition in the ArtScience Museum at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, 31 March 2023. German car manufacturer Audi launched its immersive brand experience ‘House of Progress’ in Singapore on 31 March that will run until 16 April 2023. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Australian Formula One driver Oscar Piastri of McLaren F1 Team during Free Practice Two during the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Australia, 31 March 2023. The Formula One Grand Prix of Australia will take place on 02 April. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT

Team Red Bull practices a tire change during Free Practice One during the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Australia, 31 March 2023. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT DM/ML

