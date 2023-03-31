A DOLPHIN'S VIEW ... the wreck of the Nolloth which suffered serious damage in 1965 when it collided with Albatross Rock off the coast of the Cape Point Nature Reserve, within the Table Mountain National Park. After the Dutch coaster struck the notorious rock, the captain sensibly steered the stricken vessel onto the shore to save its precious cargo of fine whisky. Most of the liquor was salvaged, and jealously guarded. But some of it made its way to an occasional lucky local. Author Eddie Odden writes in his book 'Cape Point', “Some of the liquor undoubtedly found its way to various hiding places. For weeks afterwards, parties of fishermen would go down to the Reserve, only to emerge at the main gate several hours later with flushed faces, boisterous laughter, and their fishing gear still quite dry…” The Nolloth, and the remains of the nearby Thomas T Tucker liberty ship, which ran aground in 1942, can be seen on an easy hike of the Shipwreck Trail. Photographer: Geoff Dalglish

