US actor Jeremy Renner says he broke over 30 bones in snowplow accident

(L-R) US producer Kevin Feige, Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, US actor Chris Evans, US actor Robert Downey Jr, US actress Scarlett Johansson, US actor Mark Ruffalo and US actor Jeremy Renner during a hand print ceremony for the cast of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame at the TCL Chinese Theatre Imax in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, 23 April 2019. (Photo: EPA-EFE / NINA PROMMER)
By Reuters
30 Mar 2023
Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner said he broke more than 30 bones and sustained a collapsed lung and pierced liver in a January snowplow accident, disclosing for the first time the full extent of his injuries.

The actor, 52, spoke in an interview with ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer, and clips were released on Wednesday. The interview will air April 6.

In his accident, Renner was plowing snow at his Nevada home when the machine began to roll away while the actor was not in the driver’s seat. The snowplow ran him over as he tried to get back into it.

“I was awake through every moment,” Renner told Sawyer as he recalled the physical pain he felt.

Renner has starred in multiple Marvel projects as well as in two Mission: Impossible films and Arrival, American Hustle and 28 Weeks Later.

He was nominated for an Academy Award for best actor for his work in the 2008 film The Hurt Locker and for best supporting actor for his work in the 2010 movie The Town.

Renner is expected to make his in-person return to Hollywood during a red carpet event and discussion of his docuseries Rennervations on April 11.

(Reporting by Danielle Broadway.)

 

 

