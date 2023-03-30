Newsdeck

Trump NY grand jury on hush money case gets a break until April 24

Former US president Donald Trump exits the stage after speaking at a campaign event in Waco, Texas, US, on 25 March 2023.
By Bloomberg
30 Mar 2023
The New York state grand jury hearing evidence about Donald Trump’s role in a hush money payment to a porn star has been given three weeks off and is expected to reconvene on April 24, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg could still summon members of the panel back in the interim to hear evidence in the Trump matter, one of the people said. The two spoke on the condition of anonymity because the matter isn’t public.

A spokeswoman for Bragg didn’t immediately return calls seeking comment on the break.

Bragg convened the panel in January to investigate whether Trump directed his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen to make the payments to Stormy Daniels, who says she had an affair with Trump, ahead of the 2016 election. Cohen says he paid Daniels $130,000 for her silence and was reimbursed by Trump.

Trump has denied the affair and any wrongdoing, and said the probe is a political vendetta. He is currently the Republican frontrunner for next year’s presidential race. Bragg is a Democrat.

On Monday afternoon the jurors heard from former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker. Pecker had previously testified before the grand jury on at least one occasion, while Cohen testified twice earlier this month. Pecker has been a Trump ally and helped broker a deal between Daniels and Cohen.

News of the hiatus was reported earlier by Politico.

