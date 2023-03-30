Newsdeck

Ukraine war

Scuffles at Kyiv monastery as Church accused of Moscow ties resists eviction

Scuffles at Kyiv monastery as Church accused of Moscow ties resists eviction
Believers of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) pray and block the entrance to the church at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (Monastery of the Caves) monastery complex, in Kyiv, Ukraine, 30 March 2023. Around one hundred of believers blocked the access of a Ministry of Culture commission to the monastery. The UOC-MP faces eviction following allegations by the Ukrainian government that it has links to Russia, and the monastery's lease agreement was terminated by 29 March. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK
By Reuters
30 Mar 2023
0

KYIV, March 30 (Reuters) - Scuffles broke out outside a Kyiv monastery on Thursday after a Ukrainian branch of the Orthodox Church accused by the government of having ties with Russia defied an eviction order.

Tensions over the presence of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) at the 980-year-old Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery have risen since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

Hours after a deadline to leave the monastery passed at midnight on Wednesday, members of the UOC refused entry to a government representative who came to inspect buildings in the gold-domed monastery’s sprawling complex.

Shortly afterwards, Reuters correspondents saw UOC representatives trying to prevent journalists filming a senior UOC cleric as he walked inside the monastery grounds.

“You lie,” one man inside the complex shouted at reporters.

A Reuters reporter was hit and shoved by an unidentified man, and another reporter was pushed away by a cleric as she tried to approach him. No-one was hurt.

The UOC is Ukraine’s second-largest church, though most Ukrainian Orthodox believers belong to a separate branch of the faith, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, formed four years ago by uniting branches independent of Moscow’s authority.

The government says the UOC broke tenancy agreements and constructed buildings at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra illegally. The UOC denies this and says the government has not shown it any documents providing proof.

More broadly, Kyiv accuses the UOC of maintaining ties with the Russian Orthodox Church, which has supported Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The UOC says it broke all links with the Russian Church in May 2022.

The UOC says it has taken the government to court over what it casts as an illegal eviction, and that it has no plans to leave until there is a ruling in the case.

By Max Hunder and Yurii Kovalenko

(Writing by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana made millions from construction company
Maverick News

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana made millions from construction company
Home Affairs’ last-minute move extends concession for 56,000 foreign residents until end of the year
Maverick News

Home Affairs’ last-minute move extends concession for 56,000 foreign residents until end of the year
SARS ‘rogue unit’ – Mkhwebane and Mpofu flog bones of a long-dead horse at hearing
Maverick News

SARS ‘rogue unit’ – Mkhwebane and Mpofu flog bones of a long-dead horse at hearing
Hawks raid properties of top ANC figure in R1bn Tembisa Hospital tender corruption probe
Maverick News

Hawks raid properties of top ANC figure in R1bn Tembisa Hospital tender corruption probe
Returnees from SA falling on hard ground in spite of promises from Zim government
Maverick News

Returnees from SA falling on hard ground in spite of promises from Zim government

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 18 March - 24 March 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 18 March – 24 March 2023
Brits are more unhappy than ever with National Health Service
Newsdeck

Brits are more unhappy than ever with National Health Service
Elon Musk and others urge AI pause, citing 'risks to society'
Newsdeck

Elon Musk and others urge AI pause, citing 'risks to society'
Biden pressures Netanyahu to abandon judicial overhaul
Newsdeck

Biden pressures Netanyahu to abandon judicial overhaul
Humza Yousaf sworn in as Scotland's leader as bid for unity falters
Newsdeck

Humza Yousaf sworn in as Scotland's leader as bid for unity falters

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.