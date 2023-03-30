Newsdeck

Pope Francis

Pope Francis getting better, hospital treatment continues

Pope Francis getting better, hospital treatment continues
Nuns walk past the Agostino Gemelli Hospital where the pope was hospitalized the previous day, in Rome, Italy, 30 March 2023. Pope Francis was hospitalized on 29 March following a respiratory infection (excluding Covid-19) which will require a few days of appropriate hospital medical therapy, according to the Vatican. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI
By Reuters
30 Mar 2023
0

VATICAN CITY, March 30 (Reuters) - Pope Francis's health is improving after he was hospitalised with a respiratory infection and he has resumed working while treatment continues, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement on Thursday.

“His Holiness Pope Francis rested well during the night. His clinical picture is gradually improving and he is continuing his planned treatment,” the statement said.

“This morning after breakfast, he read some newspapers and resumed work,” it added. Indicating that he was not confined to his bed, the statement said that he had prayed in the small chapel within his private hospital suite.

Bruni did not say when Francis might leave Rome’s Gemelli hospital. The Vatican said on Wednesday he was expected to spend a “few days” there.

The pope was unexpectedly taken to Gemelli after complaining of breathing difficulties, raising fresh concerns over the health of the 86-year-old pontiff, who is suffering from a number of ailments.

Italian news agency ANSA reported earlier that nursing staff were “very optimistic” that, barring surprises, the pope could be discharged in time for Palm Sunday celebrations on April 2 — the start of a hectic week of ceremonies leading to Easter Sunday on April 9.

It was not clear if the pope would be able to take part in the various services, even if he was discharged by the weekend.

Last year, the pope attended but did not preside at some of the Easter services due to his knee pain. If the same happened again, a cardinal would be appointed to celebrate the services. If the pope is fit, he could follow events from a chair.

ANSA, quoting unnamed hospital sources, said doctors had “for now” ruled out heart problems and pneumonia for Francis. The Vatican has also said he does not have COVID-19.

Francis, who this month marked 10 years as pope, is sometimes short of breath and generally more exposed to respiratory problems. He had part of one lung removed in his early 20s when training to be a priest in his native Argentina.

The leader of the world’s nearly 1.4 billion Roman Catholics also suffers from diverticulitis, a condition that can infect or inflame the colon, and had an operation at the Gemelli hospital in 2021 to remove part of his colon.

He said in January that the condition had returned and that it was causing him to put on weight, but that he was not overly concerned. He did not elaborate.

In addition, he has the problem with his knee and alternates between using a cane and a wheelchair in his public appearances.

His latest hospitalisation has revived speculation over a possible resignation on health grounds, following the historic precedent of his predecessor Benedict XVI, who died in December.

However, Francis has indicated he would follow the example only if he were gravely incapacitated.

Asked by Italian Swiss television RSI in an interview broadcast on March 12 what condition would lead him to quit, he said: “A tiredness that doesn’t let you see things clearly. A lack of clarity, of knowing how to evaluate situations.”

By Crispian Balmer and Alvise Armellini

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini and Crispian Balmer; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Alison Williams)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana made millions from construction company
Maverick News

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana made millions from construction company
Home Affairs’ last-minute move extends concession for 56,000 foreign residents until end of the year
Maverick News

Home Affairs’ last-minute move extends concession for 56,000 foreign residents until end of the year
SARS ‘rogue unit’ – Mkhwebane and Mpofu flog bones of a long-dead horse at hearing
Maverick News

SARS ‘rogue unit’ – Mkhwebane and Mpofu flog bones of a long-dead horse at hearing
Hawks raid properties of top ANC figure in R1bn Tembisa Hospital tender corruption probe
Maverick News

Hawks raid properties of top ANC figure in R1bn Tembisa Hospital tender corruption probe
Returnees from SA falling on hard ground in spite of promises from Zim government
Maverick News

Returnees from SA falling on hard ground in spite of promises from Zim government

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 18 March - 24 March 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 18 March – 24 March 2023
Brits are more unhappy than ever with National Health Service
Newsdeck

Brits are more unhappy than ever with National Health Service
Elon Musk and others urge AI pause, citing 'risks to society'
Newsdeck

Elon Musk and others urge AI pause, citing 'risks to society'
Biden pressures Netanyahu to abandon judicial overhaul
Newsdeck

Biden pressures Netanyahu to abandon judicial overhaul
Humza Yousaf sworn in as Scotland's leader as bid for unity falters
Newsdeck

Humza Yousaf sworn in as Scotland's leader as bid for unity falters

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.