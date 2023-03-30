Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Asian stocks drift lower with US equity futures: markets wrap

Asian stocks drift lower with US equity futures: markets wrap
Pedestrians reflected in an electronic screen displaying stock figures in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, 15 March 2022.
By Bloomberg
30 Mar 2023
0

Asian stocks and US equity futures drifted lower on Thursday, with moves of less than 1% in key indexes. The dollar edged higher in subdued trading that saw major currencies confined to narrow ranges.

Lacklustre trading in Asia contrasted with gains overnight on Wall Street that pushed US tech shares into a bull market amid bets that a peak in interest rates is near and bank turmoil will continue to ease.

A gauge of Asia shares fell about 0.5%, with slightly larger declines in Japanese and Chinese indexes while the Australian and South Korean markets eked out increases. 

An initial advance in Hong Kong-listed tech companies fizzled as a rally in Alibaba Group Holding evaporated. Chief executive Daniel Zhang said the company would consider gradually giving up control of some of its main businesses. His short briefing on Thursday came after an overhaul announced earlier in the week that sparked a 12% rally in the stock on Wednesday.

Contracts for the S&P 500 were down about 0.1% following a gain of 1.4% for the index on Wednesday. Those for the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2% after a 1.9% jump in the gauge, which cemented its 20% rebound from a low in December. 

The tech-heavy index, which includes Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon.com, closed at the highest level since August in a sign investors are preparing for the Federal Reserve to end its interest rate hiking cycle and potentially pivot to looser policy later this year.

Treasuries were flat across the curve extending muted action on Wednesday when the 10-year benchmark moved by the smallest margin in more than a month. Australian and New Zealand government bond yields were moderately higher.

The dollar rose fractionally in Asia on Thursday after strengthening as investors digested the latest remarks by Fed officials and looked ahead to core PCE data for clues on the Fed’s next move. Investors now expect US rates to sit around 4.3% by the end of the year, around 70 basis points lower than the current level.

“The Fed remains in a very difficult position,” wrote Chris Senyek of Wolfe Research in a note. “With banks stabilising, inflation still way above target, the labour market still historically strong, and the Fed desperately needing to rebuild credibility, our sense is that the FOMC will hike by 25 basis points on May 3.”

A busy day of Chinese earnings includes Agricultural Bank of China, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, Bank of China, Bank of Communications, Air China, Country Garden Holdings, Citic Securities and Great Wall Motor.

“Analysts are revising up their earnings,” said Audrey Goh, senior cross-asset strategist for Standard Chartered Wealth Management, speaking about Chinese equities on Bloomberg Television. “Consumption, fixed asset investments as well as even the distressed property sector are starting to show some signs of life and recovery.”

Elsewhere in markets, oil held its first drop in three sessions as lagging US diesel demand overshadowed a disruption to shipments from Turkey. Gold fell for a second day and Bitcoin hovered above $28,000. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana made millions from construction company
Maverick News

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana made millions from construction company
SARS ‘rogue unit’ – Mkhwebane and Mpofu flog bones of a long-dead horse at hearing
Maverick News

SARS ‘rogue unit’ – Mkhwebane and Mpofu flog bones of a long-dead horse at hearing
Hawks raid properties of top ANC figure in R1bn Tembisa Hospital tender corruption probe
Maverick News

Hawks raid properties of top ANC figure in R1bn Tembisa Hospital tender corruption probe
Home Affairs’ last-minute move extends concession for 56,000 foreign residents until end of the year
Maverick News

Home Affairs’ last-minute move extends concession for 56,000 foreign residents until end of the year
Alleged rhino poaching kingpin gunned down near Kruger Park
South Africa

Alleged rhino poaching kingpin gunned down near Kruger Park

TOP READS IN SECTION

Home Affairs’ last-minute move extends concession for 56,000 foreign residents until end of the year
Maverick News

Home Affairs’ last-minute move extends concession for 56,000 foreign residents until end of the year
Competition Commission slams food producers and retailers over prices
South Africa

Competition Commission slams food producers and retailers over prices
Government and public sector trade unions on the verge of sealing 7.5% pay rise deal
Maverick News

Government and public sector trade unions on the verge of sealing 7.5% pay rise deal
Copper cable theft cost Sibanye ‘north of R1bn’ in production in 2022, mining forum told
Maverick News

Copper cable theft cost Sibanye ‘north of R1bn’ in production in 2022, mining forum told
A matric debacle — learners discover what happens when online schooling goes wrong 
Maverick News

A matric debacle — learners discover what happens when online schooling goes wrong 

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.