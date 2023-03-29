Sport

CRICKET

Proteas’ summer under new management – things are looking up

Proteas’ summer under new management – things are looking up
Tony de Zorzi of South Africa during the 2nd Betway ODI match between South Africa and West Indies at Buffalo Park on 18 March 2023 in East London, South Africa. (Photo: Richard Huggard / Gallo Images)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
29 Mar 2023
0

South Africa have had two different red-ball and two different white-ball coaches in the past three months. But despite the seeming disorder of management, both teams are on an upward trajectory after a roller-coaster summer of results.

The Proteas’ summer of cricket draws to a close with a vital two-match One Day International (ODI) series against the Netherlands on Friday and Sunday. South Africa need to win both matches to qualify automatically for the 50-over World Cup in India later this year. 

The Proteas opted out of playing an ODI series against Australia preceding the three-match Test series earlier this year to have the core national white-ball players available for the inaugural season of the SA20. 

The consequence of not playing that ODI series meant South Africa relinquished the opportunity to gain World Cup Super League points — a big reason the series against the Dutch has become so important. 

Tony de Zorzi in action against the West Indies at Buffalo Park in East London on 18 March 2023. (Photo: Richard Huggard / Gallo Images)

South Africa were led by interim coach Malibongwe Maketa for their three-match Test series against Australia in December and January — which they lost 2-0 (the third match was drawn after excessive rain in Sydney). 

New leadership 

Smack in the middle of the inaugural SA20 tournament, the Proteas played a three-match ODI series against reigning world champions England with Super League points up for grabs. 

Cricket South Africa (CSA) subsequently announced a new leadership group — following Mark Boucher’s departure after South Africa’s disappointing T20 World Cup exit last year and Maketa’s interim role in Australia. 

Domestic cricket stalwart Shukri Conrad was appointed as Test coach while journeyman coach Rob Walter took over the white-ball squads.  

Despite the clear outlines, Conrad took the reins as coach for the series against the English while Walter finished his contract obligations in New Zealand. 

The Proteas’ Gerald Coetzee bowls against the West Indies at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on 21 March 2023. (Photo: Lee Warren / Gallo Images)

A new, attacking version of the Proteas emerged as they defeated the leading white-ball team in the world 2-1 in the series — led by Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma centuries. 

Caribbean challenge 

South Africa’s recently concluded series against the West Indies at home was tightly contested, with each team winning three matches — across formats — with one rained-out fixture in the ODIs. 

The home team won the Test series 2-0 relatively comfortably — under the tutelage of Conrad for the first time in the format. 

Conrad made several surprising inclusions and omissions in the victorious Test squad. Sarel Erwee and Kyle Verreynne — South Africa’s only Test centurions of the previous year — were both dropped. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Records tumble as Proteas chase down 258 in T20 International against West Indies

Aiden Markram was recalled and opened the batting. The latter decision turned out to be a masterstroke by Conrad as Markram ended the series as the player of the series with 276 runs at an average of 69. 

Conrad also opted to rescind Dean Elgar as captain and make Bavuma the leader of the red-ball side. 

Bavuma — after scoring consecutive ducks in the first Test — justified the decision with a career-best 172 in the second Test to secure a first series win as leaders of the side for himself and Conrad. 

Temba Bavuma before the match against the West Indies at the Wanderers on 28 March 2023. (Photo: Gallo Images)

Aiden Markram in action against the West Indies at the Wanderers on 28 March 2023. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)

The Proteas played 11 Test matches in 2022 and only scored two centuries. They’ve already matched that amount in the two matches they’ve played this year. 

There were also introductions to international cricket for youngsters Tony de Zorzi and Gerald Coetzee as well as a reintroduction for Ryan Rickelton. 

White ball 

The potential of South Africa’s menacing batting unit was on show in the white-ball series against West Indies. They scored at more than 10 runs an over in all three T20Is while successfully chasing a world record score of 258 in the second match. 

In the ODIs, South Africa continued their new attacking batting game plan from the England series which filtered into the three T20Is against the Windies. 

“With bat in hand, the guys have tried their best and have put up a bit of a fight, which is good. Most of the guys in the top six are pretty much in form, which is a great thing to take forward,” said new T20 captain Aiden Markram. 

But despite the positive batting, South Africa drew the ODI series 1-1 and lost the T20I series 2-1. It was due mainly to the bowling department being uncharacteristically wayward. 

“From a bowling point of view, [the series against the Netherlands] is another opportunity for the bowlers to remind everyone that they have been one of the best bowling units in the world in the past 18-24 months,” Markram added. 

South Africa may have had a world record chase with the bat in the second T20I but the fact that the batters had to achieve that to secure the victory is concerning enough for the bowling department. 

“It’s very cliched to say, but it just comes down to skill execution. As well as execution of skills in relation to the plans that we discussed,” said new white-ball coach Walter. 

“When you lose a game, it inevitably comes down to skill execution or your plans on the day.”

 However, Walter maintains that he is thrilled about the potential of the squad in his short stint with the team thus far. 

“It would be very difficult not to be excited by what we’ve seen in the [T20Is] in this series and prior to that in the 50-over stuff.” 

“I think we’re getting there. We’re certainly making progress in terms of how we want to play the game. 

Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter talks to the press after their match against the West Indies on 28 March 2023. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)

Proteas cricket

Shukri Conrad talks to the media at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on 25 January 2023. (Photo: Charlé Lombard / Gallo Images)

“There’s exciting things happening. It’s really nice to see the guys playing with freedom and just expressing their skills. There’s more in the tank, I believe.” 

Walter and Conrad have both settled into their roles and while Conrad is the only one who has had immediate success, South Africa are building a threatening white-ball side heading into an important 50-over World Cup year. 

“I’m really positive around the cricket that we’re playing. From where we are now to where we want to get to is not a hell of a long way away,” said Walter. 

“I would be very, very arrogant to say that I had a significant impact in this short space of time. I don’t think it’s that at all. 

“For me, it’s about being consistent with the language I use with the team and the players and that is constantly telling them to find ways to express themselves, to take aggressive options in the game.” DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Home Affairs’ last-minute move extends concession for 56,000 foreign residents until end of the year
Maverick News

Home Affairs’ last-minute move extends concession for 56,000 foreign residents until end of the year
Alleged rhino poaching kingpin gunned down near Kruger Park
South Africa

Alleged rhino poaching kingpin gunned down near Kruger Park
How the DA’s Cilliers Brink was elected as the City of Tshwane’s executive mayor
Maverick News

How the DA’s Cilliers Brink was elected as the City of Tshwane’s executive mayor
ANC leadership’s ‘outrage’ over Thabo Bester escape seems a tad manufactured
Maverick News

ANC leadership’s ‘outrage’ over Thabo Bester escape seems a tad manufactured
Wage talks — how much do state nurses, porters and cleaners earn?
South Africa

Wage talks — how much do state nurses, porters and cleaners earn?

TOP READS IN SECTION

ANC leadership’s ‘outrage’ over Thabo Bester escape seems a tad manufactured
Maverick News

ANC leadership’s ‘outrage’ over Thabo Bester escape seems a tad manufactured
Hell Inc — In 2024, the ANC will have to pay for the local governance mess it created
Maverick News

Hell Inc — In 2024, the ANC will have to pay for the local governance mess it created
How the DA’s Cilliers Brink was elected as the City of Tshwane’s executive mayor
Maverick News

How the DA’s Cilliers Brink was elected as the City of Tshwane’s executive mayor
Alleged rhino poaching kingpin gunned down near Kruger Park
South Africa

Alleged rhino poaching kingpin gunned down near Kruger Park
Home Affairs’ last-minute move extends concession for 56,000 foreign residents until end of the year
Maverick News

Home Affairs’ last-minute move extends concession for 56,000 foreign residents until end of the year

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.