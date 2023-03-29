Business Maverick

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon to Be Deposed in Epstein Lawsuits

Jamie Dimon, chairman and chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., US, on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Lawmakers yesterday seized on recent political tensions and hot-button social issues in a hearing with the chief executive officers of America's largest retail banks asking them on everything from the escalation of the Ukraine conflict and racial equity to fossil-fuel financing.
By Bloomberg
29 Mar 2023
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon will be deposed over his bank’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein, according to people familiar with the matter. 

A date for the sworn testimony has not yet been set, one of the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. A judge presiding over the case has ordered all related depositions to be completed by the end of May.

The deposition is connected to two high-profile cases brought against the New York-based bank by an alleged Epstein victim and the US Virgin Islands, where the late Epstein had a residence. Epstein remained a JPMorgan client for five years after he pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution.

A representative for JPMorgan declined to comment. The Financial Times reported news of Dimon’s deposition earlier, citing people familiar with the matter it didn’t identify.

JPMorgan’s lawyers had previously fought efforts to have Dimon deposed, arguing he had no involvement in decisions about Epstein’s accounts.

The suits claim that JPMorgan benefited from human trafficking and ignored several internal warnings about its client’s behavior. The bank has said the claims are without merit. The pretrial process unearthed communications between JPMorgan employees that reference a “pending Dimon review” into the bank’s relationship with Epstein.

Unclear from the court documents is why the employee, who isn’t identified, thought the bank’s CEO would get involved in deciding whether to keep on handling Epstein’s money. Trish Wexler, a JPMorgan spokesperson, has said the firm has “not seen any evidence of such a review.”

