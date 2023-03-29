Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

In images: Demonstrators protest against bullfights, Colombia

In images: Demonstrators protest against bullfights, Colombia
Demonstrators protest against bullfights and corralejas (bullfighting festival), in Bogota, Colombia, 28 March 2023. Animal rights activists gathered this 28 March in front of the House of Representatives to ask for their support for the bill that seeks to ban violent shows involving animals. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega
By Maverick Life Editors
29 Mar 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images of events from around the world, over the last 24 hours.

Warning: some images in this collection are of a graphic nature and may upset sensitive readers.

Demonstrators protest against bullfights and Corralejas (bullfighting festival), in Bogota, Colombia, 28 March 2023. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega

A handout photo made available by the World Press Photo Foundation shows the 2023 World Press Photo Contest Regional Europe winner image by Alkis Konstantinidis for Reuters depicting Yana Bachek (C), consoled by her partner Yevgeniy Vlasenko and her mother Lyubov, cries over the body of her father Victor Gubarev (79), killed while buying bread during the shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine, 18 April 2022. The World Press Photo Foundation announced the 2023 World Press Photo Regional Winners on 29 March 2023.
Alkis Konstantinidis/World Press Photo Foundation

A handout photo made available by the World Press Photo Foundation shows the 2023 World Press Photo Contest Regional Southeast Asia and Oceania Singles winner image by Mauk Kham Wah depicting resistance fighters from the People’s Defense Forces (PDF) retreat with the body of a comrade, following a clash with the Myanmar military, in Moe Bye, Kayah (Karenni) State, Myanmar, 21 February 2022 (issued 29 March 2023). Myanmar authorities had sent reinforcements to the region as fighting with local opposition groups intensified.
Mauk Kham Wah/World Press Photo Foundation

A handout photo made available by the World Press Photo Foundation shows the 2023 World Press Photo Contest Regional Asia Singles winner image by Maya Levin for Associated Press depicting Israeli police clash with mourners as they carry the coffin of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during her funeral in east Jerusalem, 13 May 2022 (issued 29 March 2023). Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American reporter who covered the Mideast conflict for more than 25 years, was shot dead two days earlier during an Israeli military raid in the West Bank town of Jenin. 
Maya Levin for AP/World Press Photo Foundation

A handout photo made available by the World Press Photo Foundation shows the 2023 World Press Photo Contest Regional North and Central America Singles winner image by Jonas Kako for Panos Pictures depicting (L-R) Alfredo, Ubaldo, and Jose tend beehives near Wenden in the Arizona desert, USA, 11 March 2022 (issued 29 March 2023). Janos Kako for Panos Pictures/World Press Photo Foundation

A woman prays among flowers and mascots left at a makeshift memorial at the entrance to the Covenant Presbyterian Church school shooting site in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, 28 March 2023. Metro Nashville Police report three adults and three children were killed on 27 March 2023 by a shooter who was engaged and killed by police. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN RENFROE

A handout photo made available by the World Press Photo Foundation shows the 2023 World Press Photo Contest Regional South America Singles winner image by Musuk Nolte for the Bertha Foundation depicting workers deal with the environmental disaster caused by an oil spill at Repsol’s nearby La Pampilla refinery at Playa Cavero, Peru, 21 January 2022 (issued 29 March 2023). The 2023 World Press Photo Regional Winners were announced by the World Press Photo Foundation on 29 March 2023. Musuk Nolte for Bertha Foundation/World Press Photo Foundation

Riot police surround a man lying on the pavement during clashes at a rally against the government’s pension reform in Paris, France, 28 March 2023. France faces an ongoing national strike against the government’s pensions reform after the French prime minister announced on 16 March 2023 the use of Article 49 paragraph 3 (49.3) of the French Constitution to have the text on the controversial pension reform law – raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 – be definitively adopted without a vote. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

South Korean and US marines participate in a joint amphibious exercise called ‘Ssang Yong 2023 Exercise’ in Pohang, South Korea on March 29, 2023. South Korea and the United States are conducting a joint amphibious exercise called ‘Ssang Yong 2023 Exercise’ to strengthen the alliance’s combat readiness and improve interoperability, in Pohang, South Korea. ‘Ssang Yong’ is a joint command exercise designed to train South Korean and US combined forces command in the various aspects of Reception, Staging, Onward, Movement and Integration of forces from bases outside of the USA. (Photo by Woohae Cho/Getty Images)

South Korean peace activists hold a placard outside of the SK/US joint amphibious exercise area in Pohang, South Korea on March 29, 2023. (Photo by Woohae Cho/Getty Images)

A child passes by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) activists, dressed as zombies drenched in blood as they protest in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 29 March 2023. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

An activist from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) during a protest in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 29 March 2023. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Protesters climb on ‘The Triumph of the Republic’ statue depicting the Marianne during a rally against the government’s pension reform in Paris, France, 28 March 2023. France faces an ongoing national strike against the government’s pensions reform after the French prime minister announced on 16 March 2023 the use of Article 49 paragraph 3 (49.3) of the French Constitution to have the text on the controversial pension reform law – raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 – be definitively adopted without a vote. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A protester holds a cross with the phrase ‘The peace, the sword’ as he walks past a fire during a protest against government pension reform, in Paris, France, 28 March 2023. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

A handout photo made available by the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos press service shows the damaged uncrewed Soyuz MS-22 space capsule after its landing in a remote area outside the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, 28 March 2023. The Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft was damaged by a tiny space rock in December 2022. The spacecraft was originally set to bring Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio back to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS). EPA-EFE/IVAN TIMOSHENKO / RUSSIAN SPACE AGENCY ROSCOSMOS

A handout photo made available by the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos press service shows the damaged uncrewed Soyuz MS-22 space capsule after its landing in a remote area outside the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, 28 March 2023. EPA-EFE/IVAN TIMOSHENKO / RUSSIAN SPACE AGENCY ROSCOSMOS

A handout photo taken from a video made available on 28 March 2023 by the Russian Defense Ministry press service shows Russian Defense Minister, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu (2-R) visiting a weapons factory in Chelyabinsk and Kirov regions in Russia. EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE

Britain’s King Charles III arrives at the airport in Berlin, Germany, on 29 March 2023. King Charles is on his first state visit abroad as monarch to Germany, taking place from 29 to 31 March. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Muslims pray before breaking their fast during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan at a free Iftar meal distribution in Al-Azhar mosque in Cairo, Egypt, on 28 March 2023. Iftar is the fast-breaking meal eaten by Muslims during Ramadan immediately after sunset.  EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Kashmiri Muslim women pray at a mosque adjacent to the shrine of Shah-e-Hamdan (Khanqah-e-Moula) during the fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, on 28 March 2023.  EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

An Indian health worker fumigates a street in a residential area to prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases, in Chennai, India, 29 March 2023. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

A man walks in a park during snowfall in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, 28 March 2023. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

An artist descends with the trophy of World Cup after an international friendly soccer match between Argentina and Curacao at Unico Madre de Ciudades stadium in Santiago del Estero, Argentina, 28 March 2023. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Georgia South and Amy Love of Nova Twins perform on stage during the “Supernova” tour at Santeria Toscana 31 on March 28, 2023, in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images)

Georgia South of Nova Twins performs onstage during the Supernova tour at Santeria Toscana 31 on March 28, 2023, in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images) ML/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Home Affairs’ last-minute move extends concession for 56,000 foreign residents until end of the year
Maverick News

Home Affairs’ last-minute move extends concession for 56,000 foreign residents until end of the year
How the DA’s Cilliers Brink was elected as the City of Tshwane’s executive mayor
Maverick News

How the DA’s Cilliers Brink was elected as the City of Tshwane’s executive mayor
ANC leadership’s ‘outrage’ over Thabo Bester escape seems a tad manufactured
Maverick News

ANC leadership’s ‘outrage’ over Thabo Bester escape seems a tad manufactured
Alleged rhino poaching kingpin gunned down near Kruger Park
South Africa

Alleged rhino poaching kingpin gunned down near Kruger Park
WHO revises Covid booster recommendations - medium-risk group need only one
Maverick News

WHO revises Covid booster recommendations – medium-risk group need only one

TOP READS IN SECTION

A profound homesickness, for Africa
Africa

A profound homesickness, for Africa
House of Rock – corbelled igloos in the Karoo
Maverick Life

House of Rock – corbelled igloos in the Karoo
In images: Mass shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, US
Maverick Life

In images: Mass shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, US
The real Johannesburg: Six powerful photos from a gritty new book on the city
Maverick Life

The real Johannesburg: Six powerful photos from a gritty new book on the city
In images: 108 monkeys freed from the cruelty of a laboratory in Colombia
Maverick Life

In images: 108 monkeys freed from the cruelty of a laboratory in Colombia

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.